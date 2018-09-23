English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story: Riz Ahmed Went 'Overboard' to Get the Role
During an appearance on the Jonathan Ross show, Riz Ahmed, said he went "overboard" in his bid to secure the part.
Image Courtesy: Star Wars: Rogue One/ Twitter
Loading...
Venom actor Riz Ahmed has revealed he was so eager to feature in a Star Wars film that he sent 14 audition videos to director Gareth Edwards for Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.
During an appearance on the Jonathan Ross show, the 35-year-old actor, who played Bodhi Rook in Edwards' 2016 film, said he went "overboard" in his bid to secure the part.
"I went a bit overboard, a bit over the top, I got a bit obsessive about my work. They were like, 'Could you read for this scene?' And the director made the stupid mistake of giving me his email address so I recorded an audition and I sent it to him ... I started thinking, 'Hang on a minute, I can do it better' so I sent him another audition. And I sent him another one.
"Over the next three days I sent him 14 different versions of this scene. And the thing is, when I watch them back now, they are not even that different. I just changed my clothes!" Ahmed said.
In Venom, he is sharing screen space with Dunkirk star Tom Hardy and actor Michelle Williams. Ahmed is playing antagonist Carlton Drake aka Riot in the Ruben Fleischer-directed film. PTI RB SHD
SHD
During an appearance on the Jonathan Ross show, the 35-year-old actor, who played Bodhi Rook in Edwards' 2016 film, said he went "overboard" in his bid to secure the part.
"I went a bit overboard, a bit over the top, I got a bit obsessive about my work. They were like, 'Could you read for this scene?' And the director made the stupid mistake of giving me his email address so I recorded an audition and I sent it to him ... I started thinking, 'Hang on a minute, I can do it better' so I sent him another audition. And I sent him another one.
"Over the next three days I sent him 14 different versions of this scene. And the thing is, when I watch them back now, they are not even that different. I just changed my clothes!" Ahmed said.
In Venom, he is sharing screen space with Dunkirk star Tom Hardy and actor Michelle Williams. Ahmed is playing antagonist Carlton Drake aka Riot in the Ruben Fleischer-directed film. PTI RB SHD
SHD
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Batti Gul Meter Chalu: Over Dramatic But Not Preachy
-
Tuesday 18 September , 2018
2018 Emmy Awards: Wrap Up Of The Winners
-
Friday 21 September , 2018
E-Buzz: Tabu Deconstructs Chandni Bar
-
Saturday 15 September , 2018
Hooked: What's Buzzing This Week
-
Friday 14 September , 2018
Mitron Casts: What Happens When You Switch Characters
Batti Gul Meter Chalu: Over Dramatic But Not Preachy
Tuesday 18 September , 2018 2018 Emmy Awards: Wrap Up Of The Winners
Friday 21 September , 2018 E-Buzz: Tabu Deconstructs Chandni Bar
Saturday 15 September , 2018 Hooked: What's Buzzing This Week
Friday 14 September , 2018 Mitron Casts: What Happens When You Switch Characters
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Rudaali to Daman: Kalpana Lajmi's Films Preceded Their Time
- Want to Get into Baking? This Self-Taught Star Chef Might be Your Inspiration
- Apple iPhone XS Max Review: The Best iPhone, Ever. Period.
- Android 9 Pie is Now Available For Your OnePlus 6; Other Phonemakers Could do Well to Learn
- Amazon Echo Auto Wants to Put Alexa in Your Car
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...