'Rogue Squadron' Culturally Like 'Wonder Woman': Patty Jenkins On Directing 'Star Wars' Spin-off

New Delhi: Director Patty Jenkins says she is aspiring to make a great “Star Wars” spin-off with “Rogue Squadron”, which will be “culturally” in the vein of her blockbuster “Wonder Woman” films. Jenkins, who has helmed two superhero tentpoles — “Wonder Woman” (2017) and the recently-released “Wonder Woman 1984” for DC Films, is heading to the Disney-owned Lucasfilm to direct “Rogue Squadron”.

The new “Star Wars” movie will introduce a new generation of starfighter pilots as they earn their wings and risk their lives in a boundary-pushing, high-speed thrill-ride, and move the saga into the future era of the galaxy, as per the official plotline released by Lucasfilm. It will mark the first feature film in the long-running sci-fi franchise, scheduled to be released in 2023, to be directed by a woman.

