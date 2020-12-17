Rohan Mehra and Kanchi Singh Head to Dubai for Music Video Shoot; See Pics

Popular TV star Rohan Mehra was spotted at an airport with girlfriend Kanchi Singh. The two were flying off to Dubai, however, it is not a romantic getaway for the lovebirds, who have been together for the last four years. The couple is reportedly going to the UAE for work as they will be shooting a music video in the city.

While Rohan can be seen wearing a black tracksuit for his airport look, Kanchi donned a casual look with denim pants and a black crop top. She left her hair open and tied a jacket around her waist. There is a solo photograph of Rohan, while in one picture, the two can be seen posing together.

Most of their fans commented with heart and fire emojis, appreciating the adorable chemistry between the two. He also shared an Instagram story with Kanchi, where it seems like the two are dining out. While Rohan was making the boomerang video, Kanchi blew a flying kiss.

The couple appeared together in one of the most popular television serials on Indian TV, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Rohan played the role of Naksh Singhania between 2015-2016 in the show, while Kanchi also appeared in the same drama between 2016-2017.

Rohan’s character was pivotal to the show because he was the son of the lead characters of the show, Akshara and Naitik Singhania. Kanchi played the role of Gayatri in the show, portraying Naksh’s cousin.

The couple recently met their former co-star Hina Khan, who played the role of Akshara in the show. Hina and her boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal had returned from Maldives when they met Rohan and Kanchi.