Rohan Mehra Posts Emotional Tribute To Ready Actor Mohit Baghel, Says 'Return If Possible'

Mohit Baghel, best known for his role in Salman Khan's Ready, passed away on Saturday after battling cancer. The young actor was friends with Rohan Mehra of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame.

Rohan took to Instagram to pay an emotional tribute to his late friend. He wrote, “How uncertain life is. My one and only friend whom I could rely on has gone forever. It is unbelievable and heartbreaking. I still remember how we instantly connected when we met for the first time 7 years ago during the shoot of our film Uvaa. From sharing secrets to supporting each other, you were always there for me bhai R.I.P Mohit baghel I will miss you bhai. I wish R.I.P meant Return If Possible." (sic)

Take a look below:

Rohan's former co-star Hina Khan commented, “Oh my god. I hv met him so many times Stay strong Rohan. I know you wer very close to him..may his soul rest in peace.. prayers.” (sic)

Several fans also sent their condolences to Mohit's family via comments on Rohan's post.

The news of Mohit's death was first confirmed by Dream Girl director Raaj Shandilya via a tweet.

