Rohan Shrestha Joins Shraddha Kapoor on Maldives Vacay?

Actress Shraddha Kapoor is currently holidaying in picturesque Maldives. On Monday, she posted a snapshots from her holiday.

In the Instagram picture she poses posing next to the ocean dressed in a lime tank top paired with a white asymmetrical skirt.

“Running back to nature," she wrote as caption.

Shraddha also posted another picture to her Instagram stories in which she is dressed in a yellow swimsuit as she enjoys pool breakfast. Incidentally, photographer Rohan Shrestha shared a similar picture on his Instagram stories giving rise to speculation that he there at the same venue with Shraddha. Rohan and the Bollywood actress are rumoured to be dating.

Shraddha will feature in a double role for the first time in Pankaj Parashar’s upcoming film Chaalbaaz In London.

Incidentally, Pankaj had directed late superstar Sridevi in the 1989 comedy hit Chaalbaaz, which cast Sridevi as long-lost twins.

(With IANS inputs)