Rohanpreet Singh Delivers Romantic Speech for Neha Kakkar in Indian Idol 12, Leaves Her in Tears

The current season of Indian Idol has been off to an entertaining start, and its recent 'Shaadi Special' episode has grabbed a lot of eyeballs. In the episode judge Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh, as well as Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa, were invited as special guests while the contestants samg songs related to the wedding theme.

During the episode Rohanpreet made a touching speech about his romance with Neha Kakkar, which blossomed during the making of their song Nehu Da Vyah. Neha took to Instagram to share the video of his speech, which left her in tears.

In the video, Rohanpreet talked about being in Chandigarh when he first got the call from Neha' management team. Sharing their story in Hindi, he further said, “They asked if I wanted to participate as a co-artiste in her new song. I said ‘do you have to ask!'"

He added, “I remember entering the room and Nehu was sitting there, and she turned around to see me. That was the moment that changed my life.” Judges Himmesh Reshammiya and Vishal Dadlani were seen overjoyed by this romantic moment.

Gushing about his wife, he said, “I tell her that she’s God’s favourite child. She wrote that song (Nehu Ka Vyah), but she also wrote my destiny. My family always used to ask if I’d ever appear on a platform such as this, and look at me now mom, because of Nehu, I’m finally here.”

It was a whirlwind romance for Neha and Rohanpreet, who first met while shooting for the music video of Nehu Da Vyah in August. They got married in dual ceremonies in Delhi on October 24, which was followed by a reception in Chandigarh. The couple will be sharing moments from their wedding during the episode.