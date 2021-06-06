Rohanpreet Singh Has a Sweet Birthday Wish for Wife Neha Kakkar

Playback singer Neha Kakkar turns 33 on Sunday. On her birthday, her husband, actor and singer Rohanpreet Singh took to Instagram to wish her with an adorable post.

He wrote, “Hey my love my queen and The Neha Kakkar…Today is your birthday…Mujhe kehna hai ke jitni care maine aapki ab tak ki hai, aane waale har ek din, main iss se zyada care karunga… Aap mujhe har ik way mein bht pyare lagte ho. Main promise krta hun main bhi aapko har khushi doonga (I want to say that I have been taking care of you all this while. I will do it more in the future. You look lovely in every way. I promise I will keep you happy) (sic)."

“I hope when you read this, you will smile! I always feel blessed when you are next to me. You are forever mine! God bless you Nehu my queen," he further added.

Rohanpreet and Neha often appear on each other’s social media accounts. On World Environment Day, Rohan shared a video with Neha urging people to be more conscious.

Meanwhile, Neha Kakkar is currently the judge of singing reality show Indian Idol 12 with Himesh Reshammiya and Vishal Dadlani. Neha has delivered many hit songs like Second Hand Jawaani, Badri ki Dulhania, Mile Ho Tum Hum, Dilbar, Coca Cola, Aankh Marey, Sunny Sunny, Aao Raja, Hook up, and many more.

