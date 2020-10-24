News18 Logo

Rohanpreet Singh Plants Kiss on His Bride-to-be Neha Kakkar's Cheek at Their Mehndi Ceremony

Neha Kakkar on Saturday shared a series of pictures of her and Rohanpreet Singh from their Mehndi ceremony, for which the couple opted for traditional Indian attires.

Singer Neha Kakkar is all set to marry Rohanpreet Singh in Delhi this weekend. The wedding celebrations are in full swing. The couple had a blast at their Mehndi ceremony last night and a couple of pictures have made their way on social media, thanks to Neha, who has been constantly giving inside glimpses into her wedding festivities to fans through Instagram.

Neha on Saturday shared a series of pictures of her and Rohanpreet from their Mehndi ceremony, for which the couple opted for traditional Indian attires. Neha stunned in a bottle green lehenga by Anita Dongre, while Rohanpreet complemented the singer in a colour-coordinated sherwani from the ace designer. Check out their pictures below:

On Friday, photos from Neha Kakkar's Haldi ceremony took the Internet by storm. The “Nehu Da Vyah” singer-composer Neha shared photos from the Haldi ceremony. Along with the photos, she wrote, “#NehuPreet Ki Haldi Ceremony! @rohanpreetsingh”

For the Haldi ceremony, Neha opted for a gorgeous yellow saree, while Rohanpreet Singh looked dashing in a yellow and white kurta set. Neha recently released her song 'Nehu Da Vyah', also featuring her husband-to-be Rohanpreet.


