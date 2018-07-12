Rohit Roy Believes in Working Hard and Playing Hard

Actor Rohit Roy, currently seen in Vikram Bhatt's web series Memories, says fun is important while working.The actor, along with his co-star Priyal Gor, ensure they add a dash of fun while working on the set. Once, they burst out laughing while shooting a serious sequence.Recalling the memory, Rohit said in a statement: "Every day was a new learning with fun moments which made a pleasant experience for me, we had the best time shooting for a serious sequence which turned out to be a laugh riot.""Sometimes fun is also important with work, just like creating memories on the set of 'Memories'," added the actor, who plays a news anchor in the show.Presented by video streaming service Viu, Memories is a thriller crime genre show which went live on July 1.