Rohit Roy Believes in Working Hard and Playing Hard
The actor, along with his 'Memories' co-star Priyal Gor, ensure they add a dash of fun while working on the set. Once, they burst out laughing while shooting a serious sequence.
Image: Yogen Shah
Actor Rohit Roy, currently seen in Vikram Bhatt's web series Memories, says fun is important while working.
The actor, along with his co-star Priyal Gor, ensure they add a dash of fun while working on the set. Once, they burst out laughing while shooting a serious sequence.
Recalling the memory, Rohit said in a statement: "Every day was a new learning with fun moments which made a pleasant experience for me, we had the best time shooting for a serious sequence which turned out to be a laugh riot."
"Sometimes fun is also important with work, just like creating memories on the set of 'Memories'," added the actor, who plays a news anchor in the show.
Presented by video streaming service Viu, Memories is a thriller crime genre show which went live on July 1.
