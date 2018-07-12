GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
1-min read

Rohit Roy Believes in Working Hard and Playing Hard

The actor, along with his 'Memories' co-star Priyal Gor, ensure they add a dash of fun while working on the set. Once, they burst out laughing while shooting a serious sequence.

IANS

Updated:July 12, 2018, 8:18 AM IST
Image: Yogen Shah
Actor Rohit Roy, currently seen in Vikram Bhatt's web series Memories, says fun is important while working.

The actor, along with his co-star Priyal Gor, ensure they add a dash of fun while working on the set. Once, they burst out laughing while shooting a serious sequence.

Recalling the memory, Rohit said in a statement: "Every day was a new learning with fun moments which made a pleasant experience for me, we had the best time shooting for a serious sequence which turned out to be a laugh riot."

"Sometimes fun is also important with work, just like creating memories on the set of 'Memories'," added the actor, who plays a news anchor in the show.

Presented by video streaming service Viu, Memories is a thriller crime genre show which went live on July 1.

