English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Actor Rohit Roy Denies Sexual Harassment Allegations, Says 'That's Not Me At All'
In a harrowing first-person account on Twitter, the woman claimed that Rohit Roy would send her "suggestive" messages when she was about 16.
Image courtesy: Yogen Shah
Loading...
Actor Rohit Roy has been accused of sexually harassing an unnamed woman. The accuser, who reached out to a journalist through social media, alleged that she had been persistently harassed by Rohit.
In the harrowing first person account, the woman claimed that Rohit would send her "suggestive" messages when she was about 16-year-old. "He's harassed me on several occasions since, trying to get me to kiss him. Including when his wife (was) in the next room," she wrote.
She also alleged, "I was trying to get a job in school (and) he invited me to his office to chat. Thankfully, I never ended up going."
When News18 reached out to Rohit Roy for his comment, the actor strongly denied the allegations. He said, "I had checked the entire account, that's not me at all. I would love to know who this is. It's not actually sexual harassment or anything like that. I saw the entire thing. I think there has been some mistake. I'd love to know who I have harassed in my life. Please find and let me know."
Over the past few weeks, many women have come forward and shared their own #MeToo stories-- both on and off social media. The strong allegations of sexual abuse and harassment against actor Nana Patekar and director Vikas Bahl sparked an avalanche of accusations against several powerful men in Bollywood, media and politics.
In the harrowing first person account, the woman claimed that Rohit would send her "suggestive" messages when she was about 16-year-old. "He's harassed me on several occasions since, trying to get me to kiss him. Including when his wife (was) in the next room," she wrote.
She also alleged, "I was trying to get a job in school (and) he invited me to his office to chat. Thankfully, I never ended up going."
Anonymous account from a woman who's been persistently harassed by actor Rohit Roy (@/rohitroy500) since she was 16. The clincher? He hasn't yet stopped preying on her.— Poulomi (@PouloCruelo) October 9, 2018
Cc: @weeny @AnooBhu pic.twitter.com/JK24B3W8PH
When News18 reached out to Rohit Roy for his comment, the actor strongly denied the allegations. He said, "I had checked the entire account, that's not me at all. I would love to know who this is. It's not actually sexual harassment or anything like that. I saw the entire thing. I think there has been some mistake. I'd love to know who I have harassed in my life. Please find and let me know."
Over the past few weeks, many women have come forward and shared their own #MeToo stories-- both on and off social media. The strong allegations of sexual abuse and harassment against actor Nana Patekar and director Vikas Bahl sparked an avalanche of accusations against several powerful men in Bollywood, media and politics.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Movie Review: With Andhadhun, You Never Know What's Next
-
Friday 05 October , 2018
Movie Review: Loveyatri is Annoyingly Cliched
-
Friday 28 September , 2018
Movie Review: Sui Dhaaga Is All About Indomitable Spirit
-
Friday 28 September , 2018
Pataakha Movie Review: An Explosive or A Fussi Bomb?
-
Saturday 22 September , 2018
Batti Gul Meter Chalu: Over Dramatic But Not Preachy
Movie Review: With Andhadhun, You Never Know What's Next
Friday 05 October , 2018 Movie Review: Loveyatri is Annoyingly Cliched
Friday 28 September , 2018 Movie Review: Sui Dhaaga Is All About Indomitable Spirit
Friday 28 September , 2018 Pataakha Movie Review: An Explosive or A Fussi Bomb?
Saturday 22 September , 2018 Batti Gul Meter Chalu: Over Dramatic But Not Preachy
Live TV
Recommended For You
- World Cup Expectations a 'Sufferance' for Argentina, Lionel Messi
- Nitin Bali, Prominent Remix Singer of ‘90s, Dies in Road Accident
- Bigg Boss 12 Day 23 Written Updates: Sreesanth, Karanvir Not Ready to Tolerate Surbhi Rana
- Neetu and Rishi Kapoor have a Mini Reunion with Sonali Bendre, Priyanka Chopra in New York; See Pics
- The Portal And Portal+ May be Very Cool, But Will We Be Able To Trust Facebook This Season?
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...