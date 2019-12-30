Rohit Roy Reacts to Kushal Punjabi's Death , Says We Take Our Minds for Granted

Actor Kushal Punjabi's sudden demise has left the entertainment industry in grief. The 37-year-old actor's suicide had shocked his friends from the industry, who remembered him as the ever-smiling, fitness enthusiast who was happy in his life. This incident has brought back the conversation on mental illness, depression in particular, and how even the most successful often fall victim to it.

Talking to Pinkvilla, actor Rohit Roy said, "In today’s age of beautifully packaged human beings, we spend lakhs to fortify our bodies but take our minds for granted. We treat a simple viral with medication but smile through mental ailments."

A shaken Roy urged people to seek help if they ever found themselves in a situation like that. "I urge anyone battling depression or any other mental issues to reach out at the very onset. Don’t wait for it to pass.. it won’t. Seek counsel, talk to your family and friends, mental issues are nothing to be embarrassed about.

"I urge the government to open many more help centers which are widely advertised and easily accessible. If there is a movement to eradicate Polio, why can’t we launch something similar to reach out to people suffering from mental illness and those in need of help?" the actor further added.

The news of Punjabi's death first broke out on social media when friend and actor Karanveer Bohra posted a heartbreaking tribute for him.

Kushal Punjabi, who was a part of many successful shows was last seen in Ishq Mein Marjaavan. The actor has left behind wife Audrey Dolhen and three-year-old son Kiaan.

