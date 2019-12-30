Rohit Roy Reacts to Kushal Punjabi's Death , Says We Take Our Minds for Granted
Actor Rohit Roy reacted to the death of friend Kushal Punjabi who passed away after committing suicide. Roy talked about the importance of mental health awareness and urged people to seek help if in a similar situation.
Actor Rohit Roy has been accused of sexually harassing an unnamed woman. The accuser, who reached out to a journalist through social media, alleged that she had been persistently harassed by Rohit. (Image: AFP)
Actor Kushal Punjabi's sudden demise has left the entertainment industry in grief. The 37-year-old actor's suicide had shocked his friends from the industry, who remembered him as the ever-smiling, fitness enthusiast who was happy in his life. This incident has brought back the conversation on mental illness, depression in particular, and how even the most successful often fall victim to it.
Talking to Pinkvilla, actor Rohit Roy said, "In today’s age of beautifully packaged human beings, we spend lakhs to fortify our bodies but take our minds for granted. We treat a simple viral with medication but smile through mental ailments."
A shaken Roy urged people to seek help if they ever found themselves in a situation like that. "I urge anyone battling depression or any other mental issues to reach out at the very onset. Don’t wait for it to pass.. it won’t. Seek counsel, talk to your family and friends, mental issues are nothing to be embarrassed about.
"I urge the government to open many more help centers which are widely advertised and easily accessible. If there is a movement to eradicate Polio, why can’t we launch something similar to reach out to people suffering from mental illness and those in need of help?" the actor further added.
The news of Punjabi's death first broke out on social media when friend and actor Karanveer Bohra posted a heartbreaking tribute for him.
View this post on Instagram
Ur demise has shocked the hell out of me.I'm still in denial @itsme_kushalpunjabi I know you are in a happier place, but this is unfathomable. The way you lead your life really inspired me in more ways than one....but what was I to know. Your zest for dancing, fitness, off-road biking, fatherhood and above all that, that smiling face of yours, your happy-go-lucky nature your warmth all that was so genuine. I'm gonna miss you so much #kushlani. You will always be rememberd as a guy who lived a full life. #dancingdaddy #fit #lifeenthusiast #biker #smilingface #onelifeliveitright #restinpeace #omnamoshivaya
Kushal Punjabi, who was a part of many successful shows was last seen in Ishq Mein Marjaavan. The actor has left behind wife Audrey Dolhen and three-year-old son Kiaan.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Friday 26 July , 2019 Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019 Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019 Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019 Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Aayush Sharma Shares First Pictures of Baby Girl Ayat with Arpita Khan, See Here
- Good Newwz Box Office: Akshay Kumar-Kareena Kapoor's Film Earns Rs 64.99 Crore in First Weekend
- From Kabir Singh to Housefull 4, These Sexist Film Dialogues from 2019 Need to be Cancelled
- Year in Review: Apple Held Tradition Close As It Navigated Unchartered Waters
- Airtel Rs 558 Prepaid Recharge Validity Reduced to 56 Days: Here Are All The Details