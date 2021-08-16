Rohit Saraf Lands Key Role in Vikram Vedha Hindi Remake?

Actor Rohit Saraf has been roped in by the makers of the upcoming film Vikram Vedha, featuring Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan. The Ludo fame actor will be seen playing the role of Hrithik’s brother in the film. The pre-production of the movie has already started and is expected to go on floors by September. It is a Hindi remake of a Telugu neo-noir crime thriller of the same name released in 2017. It was directed by Pushkar and Gayathri.

A source closed to the makers was quoted by Pinkvilla as saying, “Rohit Saraf will be playing the character of Hrithik Roshan aka Vedha’s brother in the film. The paperwork is done and the actor has already started prepping for his part in the film.”

The source also revealed that the pre-production work is currently going on in full swing, and all the indoor and outdoor shooting locations have been decided. The source also added that both the lead actors i.e, Hrithik and Saif, have undergone their look tests and now they’re working on their diction and body language.

While Hrithik will be seen portraying the character of a dreaded gangster, Saif will play a cop. The film produced by Neeraj Pandey is expected to hit the theatres on Gandhi Jayanti 2022. Hrithik and Saif will be sharing screen space after a long gap of 19 years. They were last seen in Na Tum Jaano Na Hum.

Meanwhile, Radhika Apte too will be seen playing the female lead in the crime thriller Vikram Vedha. She will essay the role of a cop’s wife who is also a lawyer in this gangster drama.

Apart from Vikram Vedha, Hrithik has Fighter in his pipeline. This will be his first collaboration with actress Deepika Padukone. Hrithik also has Krrish 4 and Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana in the kitty.

