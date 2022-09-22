Rohit Saraf On Working with Hrithik Roshan in Vikram Vedha: ‘Nothing Short of a Dream Come True’

Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan starrer Vikram Vedha is all set to release on the big screen next Friday. A remake of the 2017 Tamil cult film of the same name, it also features Rohit Saraf, who plays the character of Vedha’s (played by Roshan) brother. The young actor will be seen in a never-seen-before avatar in the action thriller.

Talking about his experience of working with Roshan in Vikram Vedha, Saraf says, “I’ve always found Hrithik sir and the stories about how he prepares for every character he plays, fascinating. And I had the greatest opportunity to witness the giant actually in the process of creating magic.”

He shares that sharing screen space with the War (2019) actor helped him realise his long-standing dream. “So, getting the chance to play his brother in Vikram Vedha is nothing short of a dream come true, not to forget the heaps and tons I got to share as a co-actor and the impact it had on my growth while working on a project together,” the 25-year-old adds.

The upcoming film is being helmed by director duo Pushkar-Gayathri, who had also written and directed the original film starring R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi. Quiz him about working with them and Saraf, who has been a part of Ludo (2020), The Sky Is Pink (2019) and Mismatched, expresses, “I feel so stoked that I could be a part of a film that’s being helmed by the most amazing director duo – Pushkar and Gayathri. As directors, they’re so prepared that I felt extremely safe even though the character I portrayed had all the reasons to make me feel otherwise. I felt that they’ll pick me up even if I fall. There’s no better feeling than that.”

Vikram Vedha is presented by Gulshan Kumar, T-Series and Reliance Entertainment in association with Friday Filmworks, Jio Studios and a YNOT Studios Production. The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, S Sashikanth and Reliance Entertainment. It will hit the theatres globally on September 30.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here