Rohit Saraf Reveals the Best Advice Priyanka Chopra Gave Him on the Sets of The Sky Is Pink

I have auditioned for all the roles that I've gotten so far. None of them was offered to me, says Rohit Saraf, who has been a part of critically as well as commercially well received movies like Dear Zindagi and Hichki. He is currently gearing up for the release of director Shonali Bose's The Sky Is Pink.

The Sky Is Pink, which releases this Friday, features Priyanka Chopra, Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim. It is based on the life of motivational speaker Aisha Chaudhary, who was diagnosed with pulmonary fibrosis at a young age. In the film, Rohit plays the role of Priyanka and Farhan's son, Ishaan Chaudhary, a teenager boy who finds it hard to grapple with his sister's terminal illness.

Filming The Sky Is Pink was an overwhelming experience for Rohit who lost his father when he was just 11.

"It was extremely cathartic for me because it (father's death) was something I was very uncomfortable to talk about. There were a lot of scenes in the film where I had to face something that I feared for a very long time. And, having done it, I think I'm in a better space now. So, this film gave me a closure," says Rohit.

In a very short career span, Rohit has gotten to work with some of the most talented names in the industry. From Gauri Shinde to Rani Mukerji and now Priyanka and Farhan, when asked about whether it was intimidating to share screen space with them, Rohit said, "It was quite daunting to work with amazing actors like Priyanka Chopra and Farhan Akhtar because they're so experienced and amazing at their job. So, it'll naturally be daunting for anybody new starting out in the industry to be able to perform with them.

"But I think what's amazing about them is that they are very sensitive towards their scenes. So, when they sensed I was feeling uncomfortable and intimidated, they made an effort to make me as comfortable as possible and provide me that environment where I felt like home. And, that environment was very important for me to grow every day," he added.

Rohit was all praise for Priyanka, who helped him ease out on the sets. He said, "What I really like about Priyanka is that she always looks out for people and her entire crew and I feel that's an incredible thing to do. When she is working on sets she makes sure that the people around her also grow. She goes out of her way to do it. And one advice that she gave me was that- 'Be confident and never doubt yourself because if you doubt yourself and your choices, you'll never be able to grow'. And, that's something I hold very close to my heart."

Further talking about his feelings before the release, Rohit said, "I have mixed emotions right now. While there's a lot of excitement that all the hard work that I have put in over the past one year is going to finally come out and the people will see it, a part of me is also nervous because it's a very big opportunity for me as a performer and I just hope that the people in the industry will like my work."

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.