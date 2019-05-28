Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Rohit Sharma Asks Kedar Jadhav About His Role in Race 4, Jadhav Hints at Surprise

Cricketer Rohit Sharma took it upon himself to announce that fellow cricketer Kedar Jadhav will be seen in the action-drama 'Race' franchise's fourth installment. Check out the video here.

News18.com

Updated:May 28, 2019, 5:15 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Rohit Sharma Asks Kedar Jadhav About His Role in Race 4, Jadhav Hints at Surprise
Image of Rohit Sharma and Kedar Jadhav, courtesy of Instagram
Loading...
Ahead of the ICC World Cup 2019, cricketer Rohit Sharma took it upon himself to announce his fellow team mate and all-rounder Kedar Jadhav's candidacy and inclusion in Race 4, if the film is ever made. Taking to Instagram, Rohit, who will open the batting for team India in the upcoming campaign against 9 other teams, was en route Cardiff from London and it is during his free time on the team bus that he decided to double up as a casting/ promotional agent for Kedar.

In the video, Rohit can be seen and heard talking about Race 4, which as per his knowledge will see Kedar in a special cameo appearance. Shedding light in the matter, Kedar, who as sitting alongside Ravindra Jadeja in the next seat shyly said, "There is nothing final as of now. We are in the process of negotiating and all I can is that there is a surprise in store for you."

To this Rohit quipped, "Oh yes! We can't wait for it. All the best."

What fueled this big announcement via casting video on the bus is not sure at the moment, but it seems to be triggered by the beautiful landscapes of countryside England, which may serve as a possible shoot location for Race 4, apparently featuring Kedar Jadhav. The legitimacy of the news can't be confirmed at the moment.

Asking watchers to pay heed to the proclamation, Rohit captioned his post, "Bus drives are fun!PS - listen carefully (sic)!" to See video here:



India will play their first match against South Africa in the ICC World Cup 2019 on June 5. Cricket's biggest event kick starts on May 30.

Follow @News18Movies for more
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram