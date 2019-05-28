English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Rohit Sharma Asks Kedar Jadhav About His Role in Race 4, Jadhav Hints at Surprise
Cricketer Rohit Sharma took it upon himself to announce that fellow cricketer Kedar Jadhav will be seen in the action-drama 'Race' franchise's fourth installment. Check out the video here.
Image of Rohit Sharma and Kedar Jadhav, courtesy of Instagram
Ahead of the ICC World Cup 2019, cricketer Rohit Sharma took it upon himself to announce his fellow team mate and all-rounder Kedar Jadhav's candidacy and inclusion in Race 4, if the film is ever made. Taking to Instagram, Rohit, who will open the batting for team India in the upcoming campaign against 9 other teams, was en route Cardiff from London and it is during his free time on the team bus that he decided to double up as a casting/ promotional agent for Kedar.
In the video, Rohit can be seen and heard talking about Race 4, which as per his knowledge will see Kedar in a special cameo appearance. Shedding light in the matter, Kedar, who as sitting alongside Ravindra Jadeja in the next seat shyly said, "There is nothing final as of now. We are in the process of negotiating and all I can is that there is a surprise in store for you."
To this Rohit quipped, "Oh yes! We can't wait for it. All the best."
What fueled this big announcement via casting video on the bus is not sure at the moment, but it seems to be triggered by the beautiful landscapes of countryside England, which may serve as a possible shoot location for Race 4, apparently featuring Kedar Jadhav. The legitimacy of the news can't be confirmed at the moment.
Asking watchers to pay heed to the proclamation, Rohit captioned his post, "Bus drives are fun!PS - listen carefully (sic)!" to See video here:
India will play their first match against South Africa in the ICC World Cup 2019 on June 5. Cricket's biggest event kick starts on May 30.
