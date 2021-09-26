Rohit Sharma, Kedar Jadhav Imitate Salman Khan and Sheraa in Video Shot by MS Dhoni

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has a massive fan-base with his films and signature style. The actor is also a fitness enthusiast, who has managed to stay super fit at the age of 55. His signature style of walking is loved by many fans, including the members of the Indian cricket team. Recently, Salman’s long-time bodyguard and associate Shera shared a video of Indian national cricket team players, including Rohit Sharma and Kedar Jadhav imitating the superstar. What is more interesting is that former captain MS Dhoni shot the video.

In the video, Jadhav can be seen imitating Salman, while Sharma imitates Sheraa. Jadhav could be seen walking down a hallway in Salman’s style while Sharma as Shera pushes a person out of the way. “Kedar Jadhav as Salman Khan, Rohit Sharma as Bodyguard Shera. by MS Dhoni" was written on the video. Shera captioned the video, “Can’t stop laughing."

Shera and Salman have been working together for many years. He often shares pictures with the actor on his Instagram. One of their pictures in which they were both seen wearing turbans went viral.

On Salman’s birthday, he also penned a sweet note, which read, “Happy Birthday to the man, who means world to me………. My Maalik @beingsalmankhan (sic)."

On the work front, Salman will soon host Bigg Boss 15. He will be next seen in Mahesh Manjrekar’s Antim: The Final Truth with brother-in-law Aayush Sharma. He also has Sajid Nadiadwala’s Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali in the pipe-line.

