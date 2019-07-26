Take the pledge to vote

2-min read

Rohit Sharma Unfollows Virat-Anushka on Instagram, Kangana Steals the Show in Judgementall Hai Kya

The vice-captain of the Indian cricket team has unfollowed both the actress and her husband Virat Kohli after a reported fallout with the India captain. This and more in today's entertainment news wrap.

News18.com

Updated:July 26, 2019, 8:18 PM IST
Rohit Sharma Unfollows Virat-Anushka on Instagram, Kangana Steals the Show in Judgementall Hai Kya
The vice-captain of the Indian cricket team has unfollowed both the actress and her husband Virat Kohli after a reported fallout with the India captain. This and more in today's entertainment news wrap.
Anushka Sharma has lost an influential follower on Instagram in Rohit Sharma. The vice-captain of the Indian cricket team has unfollowed both the actress and her husband Virat Kohli after a reported fallout with the India captain post their heartbreaking semi-final defeat in the recently-concluded ICC World Cup.

Rajkummar Rao and Kangana Ranaut starrer Judgementall Hai Kya released today and the actress has once again turned in a bravura performance - sincere, believable and watchable all the time. With its protagonist, a mentally disturbed person thrown into a murder mystery, both the premise and its inherent conflict are clever and original.

Read on for more highlights from the world of entertainment today.

On Christmas 2020, Akshay Kumar's film Bachchan Pandey will clash with Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha at the box office. Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh has confirmed the big fight, probably one of the biggest in recent history of the Hindi film industry.

Read: Akshay’s Bachchan Pandey Will Clash With Aamir’s Laal Singh Chaddha on Christmas 2020

Adult movies have become a saviour for several small screens across the country, including Kolkata. With their steamy content and cheap tickets, the provide entertainment to the economically weaker sections, who do not have the money for multiplexes and are not comfortable with mobile phones.

Read: The Dark Underbelly of Adult Movies Keeps Single Screens Alive in Kolkata, Here's How

After movies on MS Dhoni, Sachin Tendulkar, and now the Ranveer Singh-starrer Kapil Dev biopic '83, a new biographical sports drama on the life of Sri Lankan legend and right-arm spinner Muttiah Muralitharan seems to be in the pipeline. According to a story published in Bollywood Life, the actor who is stepping into the shoes of this popular former cricketer is Tamil star Vijay Sethupathi.

Read: Vijay Sethupathi to Act in Muttiah Muralitharan Biopic?

With Judgementall Hai Kya, writer Kanika Dhillon and director Prakash Kovelmudi do their best to tell a story that requires a great deal of sensitivity for it to not reinforce old stereotypes and clichés surrounding insanity. Kangana Ranaut gives her role a touch of the raw and real which is unique and totally owns it. Rajkummar Rao fits the bill as Keshav, and does his best with a part that settles for broad strokes.

Read: Judgementall Hai Kya Movie Review: Kangana Ranaut’s Bravura Performance Steals the Show

Speculation that not all is well between Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma has been doing rounds for a while. Though neither of them have said anything publicly about the rift, Rohit unfollowed Virat and Anushka on Instagram, giving a hint about his fallout with the Indian skipper.

Read: Rohit Sharma Unfollows Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma on Instagram, Kohli Still Follows Him

We will be back with more tidbits from showbiz tomorrow.

Follow @News18Movies for more

