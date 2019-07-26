Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Rohit Sharma Unfollows Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma on Instagram

Rohit Sharma has unfollowed both Anushka Sharma and her husband Virat Kohli after a reported fall-out with Virat post their heartbreaking semi-final defeat in the ICC World Cup.

News18.com

Updated:July 26, 2019, 11:33 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Rohit Sharma Unfollows Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma on Instagram
Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma, and Rohit Sharma. (Images: Instagram)
Loading...

Anushka Sharma has lost an influential follower on Instagram in Rohit Sharma. The vice-captain of the Indian cricket team has unfollowed both Anushka and her husband Virat Kohli after a reported fall-out with the India captain post their heartbreaking semi-final defeat in the recently-concluded ICC World Cup.

Speculations that not all is well between Virat and Rohit has been doing rounds for a while. Though neither of them have said anything publicly about the rift, Rohit unfollowing Virat and Anushka on Instagram gives hint about the possible scenario.

Anushka too took to the photo-video sharing app on Thursday to share a cryptic message which netizens are construing as her response to Rohit’s act. “A wise man once said nothing. Only truth can shake hands with silence in a mess of false appearances,” she wrote on Instagram Stories.

Screen Shot 2019-07-26 at 11.05.11 AM

Notably, Virat and Anushka are not following Rohit any longer on Instagram either.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Anuskha was last seen in Aanand L Rai’s 2018 Christmas release Zero. Also starring Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif, it failed to impress critics and audiences, and tanked at the box office. Though it’s been seven months since, Anushka is yet to announce her next project.

Follow @News18Movies for more.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram