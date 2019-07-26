Rohit Sharma Unfollows Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma on Instagram

Anushka Sharma has lost an influential follower on Instagram in Rohit Sharma. The vice-captain of the Indian cricket team has unfollowed both Anushka and her husband Virat Kohli after a reported fall-out with the India captain post their heartbreaking semi-final defeat in the recently-concluded ICC World Cup.

Speculations that not all is well between Virat and Rohit has been doing rounds for a while. Though neither of them have said anything publicly about the rift, Rohit unfollowing Virat and Anushka on Instagram gives hint about the possible scenario.

Anushka too took to the photo-video sharing app on Thursday to share a cryptic message which netizens are construing as her response to Rohit’s act. “A wise man once said nothing. Only truth can shake hands with silence in a mess of false appearances,” she wrote on Instagram Stories.

Notably, Virat and Anushka are not following Rohit any longer on Instagram either.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Anuskha was last seen in Aanand L Rai’s 2018 Christmas release Zero. Also starring Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif, it failed to impress critics and audiences, and tanked at the box office. Though it’s been seven months since, Anushka is yet to announce her next project.

