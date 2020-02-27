Rohit Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal, Khaleel Ahmed Recreate Hilarious Bollywood Scene in TikTok Video

Indian cricket team vice-captain Rohit Sharma, along with teammates Khaleel Ahmed and Yuzvendra Chahal, features in a TikTok video which is a recreation of a scene from popular Bollywood film Dhol (2007). The video, which has now taken the internet by storm, was shared by Chahal on Twitter.

The scene that Rohit, Yuzvendra and Khaleel have created was originally enacted by renowned Bollywood actors Rajpal Yadav, Kunal Khemu and Sharman Joshi in the comedy movie Dhol, directed by famed director Priyadarshan.

The 2007 comedy-drama also starred Asrani, Late Om Puri, Sunil Shetty among many others. Now, Rohit, Yuzvendra and Khaleel's TikTok clip has already crossed 1,81,100 views on Twitter alone.

Here's how the Internet reacted to it:

Hahaha. @ImRo45 bhai aap kabse tiktok pe aa gye? — Shwet Dalal (@imshwet25) February 25, 2020

Haha, what fun — North Stand Gang - Wankhede (@NorthStandGang) February 25, 2020

Matlab cricket bhi tumlog khelo

Tik tok bhi tumlog hi banayo....



To hum log kya kare ye bhi bata do — Priyamvada (@Priyamvada22S) February 25, 2020



Bollywood entry pakki after retirement — Virat kohli (@KohliFanteam) February 26, 2020

