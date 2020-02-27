English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
Rohit Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal, Khaleel Ahmed Recreate Hilarious Bollywood Scene in TikTok Video

Rohit Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed and Yuzvendra Chahal

Indian cricketers Rohit Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed and Yuzvendra Chahal feature in an unmissable Bollywood theme TikTok video. Check out below.

Indian cricket team vice-captain Rohit Sharma, along with teammates Khaleel Ahmed and Yuzvendra Chahal, features in a TikTok video which is a recreation of a scene from popular Bollywood film Dhol (2007). The video, which has now taken the internet by storm, was shared by Chahal on Twitter.

The scene that Rohit, Yuzvendra and Khaleel have created was originally enacted by renowned Bollywood actors Rajpal Yadav, Kunal Khemu and Sharman Joshi in the comedy movie Dhol, directed by famed director Priyadarshan.

The 2007 comedy-drama also starred Asrani, Late Om Puri, Sunil Shetty among many others. Now, Rohit, Yuzvendra and Khaleel's TikTok clip has already crossed 1,81,100 views on Twitter alone.

Here's how the Internet reacted to it:

