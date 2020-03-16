Rohit Shetty Already on to His Fourth Cop Movie After Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi?

Even as Rohit Shetty is bringing his desire to do a cop-crossover alive with his upcoming directorial Sooryavanshi, sources say the process to add more heroes to his universe is underway.

According to a Mid Day report, a source has said, "After Sooryavanshi, Rohit will train his focus on the next edition of Golmaal. In the meanwhile, his team of writers has been asked to create cop avatars that will have different personality traits from those of Singham, Simmba, and Sooryavanshi, and will hail from different parts of India, thus tackling diverse issues of the country. He has a few heroes in mind that he wants to tap for the action franchise. In Simmba, he showed the crossover of Singham and Sooryavanshi. It is being said that in Sooryavanshi, Rohit has made a mention of his next cop hero who is likely to take the franchise forward."

Sooryavanshi will be having the crossover of characters from his previous films, i.e, Ajay Devgn from Singham and Ranveer Singh from Simmba. The movie has an ensemble cast of Gulshan Grover, Jackie Shroff, Vivan Bhatena, Kumud Mishra, Javed Jaffrey, and Sikander Kher among others.

Meanwhile, Golmaal 5 is also in the works and the filmmaker is said to have fixed his focus on the fifth part of his popular comedy franchise now. The script had been locked down previously, and the film is being jointly produced by Rohit Shetty Picturez and Reliance Entertainment. The movie is expected to release in 2021.