Rohit Shetty and Ranveer Singh's Cirkus Fails To Impress; Telugu Actor Kaikala Satyanarayana No More

Rohit Shetty and Ranveer Singh’s Cirkus fails to impress the viewers, as per the reviews. News18’s review reads, “Rohit Shetty pulled out his iconic guns for Cirkus — the stellar comical cast, the punchlines, and even drew a connection with the Golmaal series, but the script got lost in the magic box. The first half of the film feels like a traffic-jammed trip to Ooty — the view is great but the people (or story in this case) refuse to move forward. There is only one comedy scene that lights up everyone in the first half, giving us false hopes that Rohit is finally coming into form but it falls flat soon after."

For more: Cirkus Movie Review: Rohit Shetty and Ranveer Singh’s ‘Current Laga’ Plans Short Circuits

Ankit Gupta is eliminated from Bigg Boss 16! Yes, you read that right. This comes two days after a nomination task in which Ankit was saved by Priyanka Chahar Choudhary as she sacrificed Rs 25 lakh from prize money. But it seems like Ankit has again faced the elimination process and this time, he has been shown the exit door by the housemates.

For more: Bigg Boss 16: Ankit Gupta Eliminated for Having Least Contribution on Salman Khan’s Show; Deets Inside

Shehnaaz Gill shared a series of photos where the actress can be seen wearing a heavily embroidered golden sharara and posing for the camera. She looked drop-dead gorgeous as she accessorised her look with heavy jewellery. She opted for a low bun and went for subtle makeup which went exceptionally well with her attire. Well, Shehnaaz really knows the art of acing every look and just like her fans, we can’t stop gushing.

For more: Shehnaaz Gill Wows Netizens As She Looks Ethereal In Embellished Sharara; Netizens Call Her ‘Desi Girl’

Disha Patani painted Instagram black in the most sensual way. She uploaded pictures of herself looking drop-dead gorgeous in a black body-hugging dress that has cut-out designs on one arm and waist. She opted for open hair and minimal make-up and paired her outfit with matching stilettoes. The off-white background, which appears to be a room, aptly enhances the actress’ beauty in black attire. The album also features Disha’s rumoured boyfriend Aleksandar Alex Ilic.

For more: Disha Patani Poses With Rumoured BF Aleksandar in Sexy Cut-Out Dress, Pics Set Instagram on Fire

Veteran Telugu actor and former Parliamentarian Kaikala Satyanarayana died at his Jubilee Hills residence in Hyderabad in the early hours of Friday after a brief illness, said his family members. The 87-year-old actor is survived by his wife, son and two daughters. The last rites of Kaikala will be performed at Mahaprasthanam crematorium in Jubilee Hills on Saturday. In his six-long decade career in the film industry, he has acted in over 750 films.

For more: Telugu Actor Kaikala Satyanarayana Dies at 87, Chiranjeevi, Allu Arjun, Others Offer Condolences

Read all the Latest Movies News here