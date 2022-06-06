Rohit Shetty Begins Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 Shoot, Shares Video Leaning Out from Helicopter; Watch

Rohit Shetty has kick started the shoot of the 12th season of Khatron Ke Khiladi in Cape Town today. The director, who has helmed action-packed films like Singham, Simmba and Sooryavanshi, shared the news with a video of him doing a daredevil stunt in a helicopter.

In the video, Rohit Shetty can be seen making a dhamakedaar entry into the frame in a helicopter. What’s more- he can be seen leaning out of it to announce that the shoot of the 12th season of the adventure based reality show has already begun. Captioning it, he wrote, “Time to go crazy, wild, raw and real once again! KHATRON KE KHILADI!! Shoot begins!” Check out the video here:

This year, several stars from the TV industry have given their nod to be a part of the show. The names of the contestants this year include Rubina Dilaik, Shivangi Joshi, Sriti Jha, Mohit Malik, Tushar Kalia, Chetna Pande and Rajiv Adatia along Faisal Shaikh aka Mr Faisu, Pratik Sehajpal, Nishant Bhat, Jannat Zubair, Munawar Faruqui and Erika Packard. The contestants also took to their Instagram to share a picture with Rohit Shetty and announce that the shoot of the show has commenced. However, Munawar Faruqui, whose participation has been in question ever since he did not leave with the rest of the team, has not posted a picture.

Earlier, Munawar’s team had clarified that the Lock Upp winner would join the show, but would go to Cape Town later.

Rohit Shetty is all set to make his OTT debut. The director is helming the series, Indian Police Force, which will release on Amazon Prime. It will also mark Sidharth Malhotra’s debut in a series. A large chunk of it has already been shot in Goa. The series will also star Vivek Oberoi and Shilpa Shetty in key roles, and will be an addition to Rohit Shetty’s cop universe. His film, Cirkus, with Ranveer Singh is all geared up to release this December.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.