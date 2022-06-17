Rohit Shetty Confirms Singham 3 With Ajay Devgn? Here's What We Know

Rohit Shetty has carved a niche for himself with his action films, exaggerated action scenes and his cop franchise. It began with Ajay Devgn’s Singham which was followed by a sequel. Then Ranveer Singh donned the cop uniform for Simba and the latest addition to the cop franchise was Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif’s Sooryavanshi. Now, as per the recent reports, Rohit Shetty is returning with the third part of Singham. As reported by BollywoodLife, Shetty during an interview confirmed the thrid instalment of Singham.

“While Singham is technically part of Simba and Sooryavanshi, it’s been a long time since I worked with Ajay. The last Singham came in 2014 and is yet one of the most favourite films on satellite. Time has changed and the canvas has become bigger and I have been wanting to make something with Ajay,” the publication quoted him as saying.

Meanwhile, Rohit Shetty has kick-started the shoot of the 12th season of Khatron Ke Khiladi in Cape Town. Rohit is all set to make his OTT debut as well. The director is helming the series, Indian Police Force, which will release on Amazon Prime. It will also mark Sidharth Malhotra’s debut in a series. A large chunk of it has already been shot in Goa.

The series will also star Vivek Oberoi and Shilpa Shetty in key roles and will be an addition to Rohit Shetty’s cop universe. He also has Cirkus in the pipeline. The film will see Ranveer Singh along with Jacqueline Fernandez, Pooja Hegde and Varun Sharma among others. Cirkus is all set to release in December this year.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.