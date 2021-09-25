Rohit Shetty Confirms Sooryavanshi Release on Diwali, to Clash with Marvel's Eternals

Filmmaker Rohit Shetty on Saturday announced that his highly anticipated cop drama Sooryavanshi will release on Diwali 2021. The film stars Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif, with Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh playing extended cameos. The film was initially supposed to release on March 2020 but had to be delayed due to the Coronavirus pandemic. On the other hand, it was announced Saturday that film theatres in Maharashtra would open from October 22.

Shetty took to Instagram to post a picture with Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray for allowing theatres to open. In the same post he announced the release of Sooryavanshi. He wrote, “Thanks to our Honourable Chief Minister, Shri Uddhav Thackeray, theatres in Maharashtra to reopen from 22nd October. And FINALLY!!! we can say, This DIWALI… AA RAHI HAI POLICE… (sic)."

Ranveer Singh commented on the post, “THE BOSS IS BRINGING IT BACK !!! let’s gooooooo (sic) !!!!!" Sooryavanshi is a part of Rohit Shetty’s cop universe, which also consists of Singham 1 and 2, as well as Simmba.

Akshay Kumar also shared a BTS picture with the director, as well as, Ranveer and Ajay. He wrote, “So many families would be thanking Sh Uddhav Thackeray today! Grateful for allowing the reopening of cinema halls in Maharashtra from Oct 22. Ab kisi ke roke na rukegi - AA RAHI HAI POLICE #Sooryavanshi #Diwali2021."

Meanwhile, Sooryavanshi will clash in theatres with Marvel’s Eternals. The film will see the eponymous powerful celestial beings who were ever-present on earth, but could not interfere, fight with Deviants. These characters will be introduced to the Marvel Cinematic Universe for the first time. Eternals boasts of a star-studded cast including Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, Richard Madden, Kit Harrington, Gemma Chan, Kumail Nanjiani and more.

