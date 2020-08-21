Rohit Shetty Directly Transfers Cash to Accounts of Freelance Media Videographers Amid Covid Crisis

Filmmaker Rohit Shetty is not leaving any opportunity to help out those in need during the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

After extending a helping hand to the film industry's daily wage earners and out-of-work celebrity photographers, the Singham director has now offered help to the freelance media videographers.

He extended help to the freelance media videographers by directly transferring money to their bank accounts, reports Bollywood Hungama.

Rohit Shetty earlier facilitated eight hotels across Mumbai for on-duty policemen to rest and have meals amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The news was shared by the official handle of Mumbai Police on Twitter, thanking the filmmaker for his gesture.

Rohit Shetty had previously donated Rs 51 lakh to the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) in order to support the daily wage workers from the film industry in the wake of the national lockdown.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, an old clip from the promotions of Rohit Shetty's directorial Simmba went viral on social media. In the video, Rohit reveals how he gave the role of the film’s leading lady to Sara Ali Khan after she pleaded for work.

The video was from The Kapil Sharma Show’s Simmba special where Kapil hosted Rohit, Sara and Ranveer Singh. Sharing the story of casting Sara for the film, Rohit said, “Now Sara has become a star, hence I can reveal this. She (with folded hands) pleaded for work. (Imagine) Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh’s daughter (doing this), walking to my office all on her own and telling the director 'Please give me work.' I had tears in my eyes. I offered her the entire film.”

The clip came in the wake of the nepotism debate in Bollywood, reignited after actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise, and therefore received a volley of criticism.