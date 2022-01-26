Rohit Shetty Directs Powerful Film for Mumbai Police's 'Nirbhaya Squad'; Salman, Katrina Laud Initiative

Rohit Shetty is known to be an ardent supporter of the Mumbai Police. This time the director has taken up a great initiative of creating a special video for a new division started by the Mumbai Police. The video was launched today by Mumbai Police, announcing the Nirbhaya Squad, a dedicated squad for women in Mumbai City. “103” is a dedicated helpline number that can be used by women in crisis or be used to report any women-related crimes.

Sharing the video, Rohit wrote on Instagram, “Requesting the women of Mumbai to add “103” to their speed dial. Proud to be associated with Mumbai Police.”

The Mumbai Police’s video about their Nirbhaya Squad and dedicated helpline number for women in distress has gone viral on social media. The clip, which was shared on Instagram, has received over 40,000 views so far, with netizens applauding the law enforcement agency’s initiative.

The 2:08-minute video, directed by Bollywood filmmaker Rohit Shetty, depicts several women in the city being harassed by men. A middle-aged woman exiting a train station, a young woman on a bus, a woman driving at night, or those hanging out with friends are all seen being targeted by men.

In the video, which includes a voiceover by legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan, they are seen dialing the number 103, and the Nirbhaya Squad of female police officers rushes to their aid.

The Mumbai Police established the Nirbhaya Squad following the rape and murder of a woman in the city’s Sakinaka area in September of last year. The teams were formed to combat crimes against women, conduct special patrols in vulnerable areas, conduct awareness campaigns, and track the activities of sexual offenders, among other things.

The Nirbhaya Squad’s official helpline number was launched today, and the initiative has received widespread acclaim. Salman Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Sara Ali Khan, Shahid Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, Arjun Kapoor, Ajay Devgn, Karan Johar, and others praised the Mumbai Police initiative.

Salman Khan tweeted, “Really grateful to our mumbai police for launching the ‘NIRBHAYA SQUAD’ for women safety, very helpful for working women, senior citizens, children and women in need. @MumbaiPolice #womensafety."

Shahid Kapoor shared on Instagram, “Kudos to the Mumbai police force for implementing a dedicated safety cell called ‘Nirbhaya squad’."

In addition to this informative project, Shetty’s most recent film, ‘Sooryavanshi,’ starring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif, was an ambitious addition to the cop universe. The film had suffered numerous setbacks in the months leading up to its release as a result of the theatre closure and civil restrictions. However, it was a huge success, restoring people’s faith in the medium of cinema. Ranveer Singh, who features in the film for an extended cameo alongside Ajay Devgn.

In terms of work, Rohit will reteam with Ranveer Singh to adapt a Shakespearean comedy for the silver screen.

