Rohit Shetty Donates Rs 51 Lakh from Simmba's Earning to Mumbai Police
Many of Rohit Shetty's successful films have featured a cop at the helm of affairs. His next, Sooryavanshi, is also a cop drama.
Photo Courtesy: Rohit Shetty/ Instagram
Simmba is on track to break box office records and become the biggest hit of director Rohit Shetty’s career. Just like his film, Shetty also won hearts at the recently concluded Mumbai Police’s annual cultural festival Umang 2019 where he donated Rs 51 lakh to the Mumbai Police welfare fund. It is believed that the contributed money is from the collections of the director’s latest film Simmba, which has Ranveer Singh essaying the title role of Sangram Bhalerao.
Shetty, along with Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh and Ajay Devgn handed over the cheque on behalf of his production house Rohit Shetty Picturez to the Commissioner of Police at the event. In fact, three of the filmmaker’s most successful films have featured a cop as the central character. His cop-drama films Singham (2011), Singham Returns (2014) and Simmba (2018) have all gone onto do great numbers at the ticket window and won praise from the critics.
Like every year, the annual fest Umang 2019 was a star-studded affair. Celebrities who attended the event included Amitabh Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Madhuri Dixit, Karisma Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, Farhan Akhtar, Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon, Shilpa Shetty, Tabu, Urmila Matondkar, Yami Gautam, Nora Fatehi, Sushant Singh Rajput, Raveena Tandon, Anil Kapoor, Ayushmann Khurana, Parineeti Chopra and Sachin Tendulkar.
For his next project Sooryavanshi, Rohit is all set to collaborate with Akshay Kumar, who will play the ATS Chief.
For his next project Sooryavanshi, Rohit is all set to collaborate with Akshay Kumar, who will play the ATS Chief.
