1-min read

Rohit Shetty, Farah Khan and More Attend Ashoke Pandit's Daughter's Wedding Reception

Ashoke Pandit hosted his daughter's wedding reception in Mumbai on Sunday, which was attended by a number of film personalities.

News18.com

Updated:December 9, 2019, 1:10 PM IST
Rohit Shetty, Farah Khan and More Attend Ashoke Pandit's Daughter's Wedding Reception
Ashoke Pandit hosted his daughter's wedding reception in Mumbai on Sunday, which was attended by a number of film personalities.

Ashoke Pandit with his wife Neerja hosted a grand reception for his daughter Shaarika's wedding with Tapas Shivpuri. While the wedding took place in November, the reception took place on Saturday night in Mumbai's suburbs. A number of film personalities, including Salim Khan, Madhur Bhandarkar, Jeetendra, Rohit Shetty, Farah Khan, Raj Babbar, Satish Shah, Sudhir Mishra, Aruna Irani, Shatrughan Sinha and Neil Nitin Mukesh came to meet and wish the newly-weds.

Shaarika had tied the knot with Tapas on November 20, 2019 in Jammu. At that time, the filmmaker had shared a snap of the newly-weds and written, "My little angel #Shaarika gets married today to Tapas Shivpuri at #HariSinghPalace #Jammu. Seek your blessings & love."

He also wrote later, "I went into a flashback when I saw #Shaarika with sindoor & realised that this little child of mine has really grown up. I thank each & everyone of U for showering your blessings by being present personally & also from where ever U are. #HariPalace #Jammu. #ShaarikaWedsTapas."

The newly-weds posed with the family at the reception on Sunday, and also welcomed guests from B-Town. Take a look:

0 (9)

ashoke pandit guests

ashoke pandit guests 1

ashoke pandit guests 2

Ashoke Pandit, the President of the Indian Film & Television Directors' Association (IFTDA), is known for his strong views on various issues of political and social importance, as is evident from his Twitter handle and his appearances on news channels.

