Rohit Shetty Feels Govinda Did Not Get His Due Credit From the Film Industry, Here's Why

Filmmaker Rohit Shetty is currently gearing up for the release of his most-awaited movie Cirkus, headlined by Ranveer Singh. A few days back, the makers of the movie released the trailer, which has caused a lot of buzz among fans and movie-goers. Recently, in an interview, Rohit Shetty opened up about his thoughts on Bollywood’s most-loved star, Govinda. He also talked about how Govinda delivered multiple blockbusters and deserved to become a superstar.

In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, Rohit Shetty talked about how the film industry never gave due credit to the acting powerhouse. According to him, Govinda along with renowned filmmaker David Dhawan has delivered iconic hits to the industry, which should have earned Govinda a superstar status.

He said, “For 10 years, that guy (Govinda) gave blockbusters. He and David Dhawan gave Shola Aur Shabnam, Aankhen, Raja Babu, Jodi No 1, Coolie No 1, and Haseena Maan Jaayegi, that back-to-back. I think he didn't get his due otherwise he would have been the biggest superstar. Ab social media hai, ek chalti hai toh sab chilate hai. Back-to-back for ten years both (Govinda and David Dhawan) had given hits."

It was the hit pair of this filmmaker-actor that gave Bollywood, the ‘No. 1’ series of films, which won the hearts of the audience. This led to Coolie No. 1 in 1995, followed by Hero No. 1 in 1997 and more. Govinda became an A-lister and sought-after actor until his career hit a rough patch and he backed away from mainstream cinema.

On the work front, Rohit Shetty has Cirkus starring Ranveer Singh, Jacqueline Fernandez, Pooja Hegde, Tiku Talsania, Johnny Lever, and Sanjay Mishra among many others. The movie is based on English Playwriter, William Shakespeare’s play The Comedy of Errors. Cirkus is slated to release on December 23, 2022. Apart from this, he also is coming up with web series on Amazon Prime Video titled Indian Police Force featuring Sidharth Malhotra, Shilpa Shetty and Vivek Oberoi in pivotal roles.

