Rohit Shetty Gives Update on Theatrical Release of Akshay Kumar-starrer Sooryavanshi

The theatrical release of Sooryavanshi, starring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif, has been postponed multiple times, owing to the coronavirus pandemic. The Rohit Shetty-directed cop drama was originally scheduled for a release on March 24, 2020, but was pushed indefinitely due to the pandemic. At the press conference of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, director Rohit Shetty was asked if he had any tentative release date in mind for his highly anticipated film, considering the government is now gradually easing lockdown measures.

“It depends on when theatres will open," Rohit told reporters. The most important thing is that the vaccination should be done. Everything will open once the vaccination process is done throughout the country. And once that happens then only we’ll be able to figure out this (release date). We shouldn’t simply assume that everything is slowly getting better. We must take precautions. If you look at other countries, the Covid cases are still rising. We all need to fight this together."

In March, Sooryavanshi makers announced that the cop drama was pushed yet again and would not release on April 30 due to the surge in COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra. In a statement, the makers said Rohit Shetty attended a meeting with Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and decided to push the April release date owing to the situation in the state.

Last June, Reliance Entertainment, which is backing “Sooryavanshi," had announced to release the film during Diwali. However, in October the movie was again postponed due to theatres being shut in Maharashtra and in some parts of the country.

Sooryavanshi is the fourth film in Rohit Shetty’s cop universe after Ajay Devgn-starrer “Singham," “Singham Returns" and “Simmba," starring Ranveer Singh.

