Indian Police Force: Sidharth Malhotra Shares a Glimpse of His Intense Action Scene, Rohit Shetty Holds Camera

The shooting for Rohit Shetty’s OTT debut titled ‘Indian Police Force’ has already begun and looks like the show will be a treat for action lovers. On Sunday, the show’s lead actor Sidharth Malhotra took to his official Instagram account and dropped a behind-the-scenes video from the sets of the show. The clip shares a glimpse of the top-notch action that Rohit Shetty’s show will bring. In the video, Sidharth can be seen fighting a man and throwing him in water, out of the boat. Sidharth also dropped a picture in which he can be seen posing with Rohit Shetty as she shows injury marks on his arm. Dropping the video, Sidharth also mentioned that they are currently shooting in Goa and wrote, “@itsrohitshetty action hero equals to real sweat, real blood! 🔥💪 Rohit sir working the camera for some crazy action sequences in Goa…"

Meanwhile, the filmmaker Rohit Shetty also took to his Instagram account and shared a behind-the-scenes picture as he shoots for his show. In the click, Rohit Shetty can be seen lying on what looks like a motorboat as he holds a camera. He wore a shirt and paired it with blue jeans and a red cap. The dedication with which Rohit Shetty works is clearly visible on his face. “Goa…Action Mode!!! INDIAN POLICE FORCE In," he wrote.

Several fans took to the comment section and expressed excitement for the show. “Can’t wait to watch Sid as cop," one of the fans wrote. Another social media user called Rohit Shetty ‘hardworking’.

Indian Police Force stars Sidharth Malhotra and Shilpa Shetty in key roles. The show is an ode to the selfless service, unconditional commitment and fierce patriotism of our police officers across the country who put everything on the line in their call of duty to keep us safe. The show also aims to set a new bar for action content emerging from India for audiences worldwide. Reportedly, the Indian Police Force will release next year on Amazon Prime Video. It is also the first OTT project of Sidharth Malhotra, who was last seen in Shershaah.

The teaser of the show was released in April this year which shared a glimpse of Sidharth Malhotra his intense cop avatar. Back then, director Rohit Shetty talked about collaborating with Sidharth Malhotra and said, “I am super excited to be working with the amazingly talented Sidharth Malhotra in this series. I have always strived to push the envelope of action-first entertainment and with this series, I am confident we will create a new benchmark.”

