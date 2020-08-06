Rohit Shetty is in Action Mode on 'Khatron Ke Khiladi Made in India' Set, See Pic

Filmmaker Rohit Shetty returned to Khatron Ke Khiladi sets for shooting on Sunday. Recently, he shared a candid picture on social media in which he rides a custom-made car, with dirt flying all around him. The images from Khatron Ke Khiladi: Made in India shoot are sure to set your hearts racing.

It is said that a major portion of his remuneration from the stunt reality show will go into supporting junior artists, background dancers, stunt men, light men etc amid the coronavirus crisis via direct fund transfer to their bank accounts.

Earlier, in Rohit's absence, Farah Khan had filled in for him as host on KKK: Made in India for a couple of episodes. Celebrities Rithvik Dhanjani, Harsh Limbachiyaa, Rashami Desai, Nia Sharma, Jasmine Bhasin, Aly Goni, Jay Bhanushali and Karan Wahi have been roped in for the limited run of episodes that are being shot in Mumbai entirely.

Read: Farah Khan Shares Funny Isolation Story with Hubby, Kids Post 'Khatron Ke Khiladi Made In India' Shoot

Rohit is also awaiting the theatrical release of highly anticipated action movie Sooryavanshi. Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif play lead roles, with Ranveer Singh and Ajay Devgn reprising their respective cop characters from Rohit's previous films.