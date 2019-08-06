Rohit Shetty Kick-starts Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 in Bulgaria, See Leaked Pics-Videos
Rohit Shetty will be hosting celebrities like Karishma Tanna, Dharmesh Yelande, RJ Malishka, Rani Chatterji among others in the tenth season of 'Khatron Ke Khiladi.'
Image of Rohit Shetty, courtesy of Instagram
Popular stunt-reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi has entered its tenth season, with Rohit Shetty leading the crew of daredevils for a fifth time. This year's outing, with contestants like Karan Patel, Karishma Tanna, Dharmesh Yelande, Shivin Narang, Tejasswi Prakash, Adaa Khan, Amruta Khanvilkar, RJ Malishka, Balraj Sayal and Rani Chatterji doing action-filled stunts for one whole month, has officially kick-started in Bulgaria.
On Monday, Rohit took to his Instagram account and announced his arrival in the city. The renowned action filmmaker posted an image of himself, standing alongside the official logo of KKK 10 and wrote, "EVERYTHING YOU EVER WANTED IS ON THE OTHER SIDE OF FEAR... Khatron ke khiladi season 10 begins today in Bulgaria. #khatronkekhiladiseason10 #colorstv (sic)."
In another instance related to the shoot of KKK 10, videos from the sets have also been leaked online. In the videos and pics that have surfaced online, we see Yeh Hai Mohabbatein's Raman Karan shaking a leg with two foreigners, while the rest of the gang including Malishka, Karishma, Dharmesh and others cheer from the sidelines. Dance choreographer Dharmesh recreated his popular dance routine on the first day of shoot.
Earlier this week on August 1, contestants took off to Bulgaria for the show.
Read: Khatron Ke Khiladi 10: Karishma Tanna, Karan Patel Leave for Bulgaria for Shoot
Khatron Ki Khiladi season 9 was won by choreographer and actor Punit J Pathak. He faced some tough competition from Aditya Narayan.
The contestants will be taking tough challenges posed before them during the Khatron Ki Khiladi 10 in Bulgaria and the entire shoot is expected to last for 45 days.
The show will air in January 2020 after Bigg Boss 13, hosted by Salman Khan, concludes.
