Rohit Shetty Knows Why Salman Khan Lies Down on Stage While Hosting Bigg Boss

Khatron Ke Khiladi season 11 is all set to premiere on Colors TV from July 17 this year. Reportedly, the show will most probably replace Madhuri Dixit's dance reality show, Dance Deewane 3. The shoot of KKK 11 has been wrapped up but the winner has not been declared yet. The final episode of the show has not been shot. Ahead of their premier, a series of promos have been shared by the channel on their Instagram account. The aim of the promos was not only to create hype for the 11th season but also to introduce the contestant.

In a newly released promo, the host of the stunt-based reality show, Rohit Shetty was seen remembering Bigg Boss host Salman Khan. The video featured Rahul Vaidya singing Pehla Nasha, while Vishal Aditya Singh and Arjun Bijlani engage in a funny bromance. After witnessing the performance for a few seconds, Rohit lies down on the floor just like Salman. He said, “Salman Bhai, now I understand why you lie down in Bigg Boss.”

Other contestants present on the set burst into laughter. But Vishal and Bijlani continue their bromance. Towards the end of the clip, Rohit is seen jumping into a box placed on the set. He asks the contestants to call him only when the romance between the two contestants is over.

For the unknown, Vishal and Rahul are former contestants of Bigg Boss. Vishal’s stint in the Bigg Bos house was in the 13th season of the show. While Rahul was the first runner-up of Bigg Boss 14. Nikki Tamboli, who will feature in KKK 11, was also a part of the 14th season of Bigg Boss.

KKK 11 is being shot in Cape Town and has well-known names as participants. Anushka Sen, who is the youngest contestant of KKK 11, had recently contracted the novel coronavirus. Therefore, she was isolated on the set. A few days back, the contestants returned from Cape Town and were serving their quarantine period.

