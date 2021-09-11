Rohit Shetty Mocks Airport Looks, Says Before Pap Culture 'Sab Chaddi-baniyan Mein Jaa Rahe The'

Rohit Shetty doesn’t mince his words. The filmmaker, who is known for his unabashed avatar, has shared an interesting take on Bollywood’s paparazzi. Recently, he was invited as a guest on Social Media Star with Janice, where he took a jibe at the new pap culture. Makers of hit films like Singham and Golmaal, Rohit openly commented on how celebrities work hard to look their best while going to the gym or traveling.

He also mentioned the desperation of celebrities to get snapped outside temples and invite the photographers in a bid to capture them doing acts of charity. Calling out these trends, Rohit said, “Ab uska kharcha alag ho gaya hai. Warna jab tak yeh photographers wahan pahunche nahin the ya log bolte nahin the ki main utar raha hoon plane se, tab tak toh sab chaddi-baniyan mein hi jaa rahe the. (Now, there’s a whole new expense of airport looks. Earlier, when photographers hadn’t started clicking them there or people themselves didn’t inform them about their arrival time, everyone travelled in shorts and vests)."

Joining Rohit on the couch wasYouTuber Ashish Chanchlani. Janice shared a sneak peek of the fun episode on Instagram and wrote, “Maldives was the new banana bread, wasn’t it? Catch Rohit Shetty and Ashish Chanchlani unfiltered only on the season finale.”

Currently, Rohit appears as the host of stunt-based reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. The ongoing season was shot during the pandemic in South Africa’s Cape Town, a few months ago.

Meanwhile, the filmmaker is awaiting the release of Akshay Kumar-starrer Sooryavanshi, which also features Katrina Kaif. The film will also have extended cameos by Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh. Rohit also has Cirkus in the pipeline. An adaptation of William Shakespeare’s The Comedy of Errors, the movie will star Ranveer, Pooja Hegde, Jacqueline Fernandez and Varun Sharma.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here