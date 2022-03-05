Rohit Shetty Offers India's Got Talent Contestants To Compose For His Next Film Cirkus

People, from across the country, appear in talent shows and while only one gets to bag the title, there are many who get offers from the entertainment industry. A similar incident took place in the recently started reality show, India’s Got Talent Season 9. In the upcoming episode of the show, filmmaker Rohit Shetty will be appearing as a special guest. The promo of the episode shared on social media by Sony Entertainment Television showcases the filmmaker appreciating the performance of contestants Divyansh and Manuraj. Rohit goes on to tell them he hasn't heard the kind of music they create and further went on to offer them an opportunity – that is to make music for his upcoming film Cirkus.

Divyansh and Manuraj are musicians who met during the auditions for the show and decided to go together on this journey. They perform instrumental covers of popular Bollywood songs in their own unique style. The performance put up by the duo, in the upcoming episode, seems to have impressed the director-producer as well now.

In the video shared on Instagram, Rohit is first seen talking to the show's judge rapper Badshah, he requests him to work with the musician duo sometime in the near future. Addressing Divyansh and Manuraj, Rohit says that the Don background score the duo created, he has never heard such a recreation of the Don soundtrack till today. “I'll request the Sony TV team to give me this footage because I want to listen to this on loop when I'm driving,” he said.

Moments later, Rohit looks at Badshah and asks him, “Should I?" to which the rapper nods. The filmmaker then announces, “We have decided something. My next film Cirkus has some songs which are being composed by Badshah,” however Rohit stated that the background, the theme of Cirkus is not ready yet. So he continues, “Badshah, Divyansh, and Manuraj, you will create this theme." Upon hearing it, the two contestants fold their hands and thanked Rohit for his kind offer as the audience and other judges applaud. India's Got Talent airs on Weekends.

