Rohit Shetty On Hindi Films Vs South Debate: ‘Trend of Bollywood Khatam Will Never Happen’

Rohit Shetty and Ranveer Singh recently collaborated for an ad together. During the promotional event for it, the filmmaker opened up about the ongoing north vs south debate. He added that the success of South films cannot be viewed as the end of Bollywood.

Addressing the debate, Rohit said, “The trend of ‘Bollywood khatam’ (Bollywood is over) will never happen. In the 80s, when VCRs came to the forefront, people said that theatre will go out of business, and Bollywood is finished. Then recently with the boom of OTT, many people said that Bollywood is finished. So… Bollywood kabhi khatam nahi hoga (Bollywood will never end).”

A report in DNA quoted the filmmaker saying that there has always been the presence of South films, and these are being remade from the 60s. Rohit said, “When you’ll check the history, you will learn that south is there since the 60s and 50s. Shashi Kapoor’s Pyaar Kiye Jaa was remake of a south film. In the 80s, when Amitabh Bachchan and Vinod Khanna were at their peak, a new boy entered into cinema world, Kamal Haasan sir with Ek Duje Ke Liye, and it was a hit.”

He also added how some of the biggest celebs of the Hindi film industry had started their career with south films.

Rohit Shetty will next be seen hosting the 12th season of Khatron Ke Khiladi. Talking about his upcoming projects, the Sooryavanshi director revealed, “Currently, I am busy working on Cirkus, post which I will work on Singham, jisme Ranveer Singh aayega and the Simmba sequel. Cirkus will also have a glimpse of Golmaal.”

Recently, Kamal Haasan opened up about the debate as well. When asked about the north vs south movies, Haasan had replied, “I’m from India, where are you from?”

