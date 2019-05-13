Take the pledge to vote

Rohit Shetty on Merging the Universe of His Cop Films: It was a Big Risk, I was Scared and Nervous

Sooryavanshi will be Rohit Shetty’s fourth cop film after Singham, Singham Returns and Simmba.

IANS

Updated:May 13, 2019, 9:25 AM IST
Rohit Shetty on Merging the Universe of His Cop Films: It was a Big Risk, I was Scared and Nervous
Rohit Shetty with filmmaker Karan Johar, and actors Ranveer Singh, Ajay Devgn and Akshay Kumar. (Image: Instagram/Rohit Shetty)
Rohit Shetty has interwoven the world of Singham, Simmba and his upcoming cop film Sooryavanshi—creating his own "cop universe" in Bollywood. But the filmmaker says the decision to merge together the popular films was not an easy one.

"I can't claim that I am making India's superheroes. But we are creating our own universe and I am happy that people are loving it and they know about this universe," Rohit told IANS. 

"When I started with Simmba, when we were scripting for the film and we thought about the universe getting merged, I was a bit scared. Whether people will (like it)... Suddenly they should not feel 'what is happening'," he added.

Apart from being laced with the star power of Ranveer Singh and the charm of Sara Ali Khan, Simmba was also lauded for bringing the world of Rohit's franchises together effortlessly. Whether it was putting the cast of his Golmaal films together in the electrifying song Aankh Maare with a potential hint about another film in the franchise, or Ajay Devgn coming to the rescue of Simmba in his Singham avatar, or the introduction of Akshay as Sooryavanshi in the end—Simmba entertained fans for its crossover action drama. 



Rohit is happy that the risk paid off well. "I am happy that it was so-well received. It gave us the confidence and we had taken a bigger risk when we announced Sooryavanshi and introduced the character in Simmba.

"It was a big risk and I was scared and nervous about the first weekend reaction to Simmba. In the first day only, it was so well-received. It gave us confidence and a responsibility that 'Okay, we can continue with this universe and expand it'."

He says Akshay's Sooryavanshi will take it forward. The film is backed by Rohit Shetty Picturez in association with Dharma Productions and Cape of Good Films. It is produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Aruna Bhatia, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta and Rohit.

"That is what Sooryavanshi is all about. It is going to expand the universe... let's see what happens."

On the next Golmaal film, he said, "It (the franchise) will keep going on... Till the time we all grow old."

