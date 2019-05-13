English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Rohit Shetty on Merging the Universe of His Cop Films: It was a Big Risk, I was Scared and Nervous
Sooryavanshi will be Rohit Shetty’s fourth cop film after Singham, Singham Returns and Simmba.
Rohit Shetty with filmmaker Karan Johar, and actors Ranveer Singh, Ajay Devgn and Akshay Kumar. (Image: Instagram/Rohit Shetty)
Loading...
Rohit Shetty has interwoven the world of Singham, Simmba and his upcoming cop film Sooryavanshi—creating his own "cop universe" in Bollywood. But the filmmaker says the decision to merge together the popular films was not an easy one.
"I can't claim that I am making India's superheroes. But we are creating our own universe and I am happy that people are loving it and they know about this universe," Rohit told IANS.
"When I started with Simmba, when we were scripting for the film and we thought about the universe getting merged, I was a bit scared. Whether people will (like it)... Suddenly they should not feel 'what is happening'," he added.
Apart from being laced with the star power of Ranveer Singh and the charm of Sara Ali Khan, Simmba was also lauded for bringing the world of Rohit's franchises together effortlessly. Whether it was putting the cast of his Golmaal films together in the electrifying song Aankh Maare with a potential hint about another film in the franchise, or Ajay Devgn coming to the rescue of Simmba in his Singham avatar, or the introduction of Akshay as Sooryavanshi in the end—Simmba entertained fans for its crossover action drama.
Rohit is happy that the risk paid off well. "I am happy that it was so-well received. It gave us the confidence and we had taken a bigger risk when we announced Sooryavanshi and introduced the character in Simmba.
"It was a big risk and I was scared and nervous about the first weekend reaction to Simmba. In the first day only, it was so well-received. It gave us confidence and a responsibility that 'Okay, we can continue with this universe and expand it'."
He says Akshay's Sooryavanshi will take it forward. The film is backed by Rohit Shetty Picturez in association with Dharma Productions and Cape of Good Films. It is produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Aruna Bhatia, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta and Rohit.
"That is what Sooryavanshi is all about. It is going to expand the universe... let's see what happens."
On the next Golmaal film, he said, "It (the franchise) will keep going on... Till the time we all grow old."
Follow @News18Movies for more.
"I can't claim that I am making India's superheroes. But we are creating our own universe and I am happy that people are loving it and they know about this universe," Rohit told IANS.
"When I started with Simmba, when we were scripting for the film and we thought about the universe getting merged, I was a bit scared. Whether people will (like it)... Suddenly they should not feel 'what is happening'," he added.
Apart from being laced with the star power of Ranveer Singh and the charm of Sara Ali Khan, Simmba was also lauded for bringing the world of Rohit's franchises together effortlessly. Whether it was putting the cast of his Golmaal films together in the electrifying song Aankh Maare with a potential hint about another film in the franchise, or Ajay Devgn coming to the rescue of Simmba in his Singham avatar, or the introduction of Akshay as Sooryavanshi in the end—Simmba entertained fans for its crossover action drama.
Rohit is happy that the risk paid off well. "I am happy that it was so-well received. It gave us the confidence and we had taken a bigger risk when we announced Sooryavanshi and introduced the character in Simmba.
"It was a big risk and I was scared and nervous about the first weekend reaction to Simmba. In the first day only, it was so well-received. It gave us confidence and a responsibility that 'Okay, we can continue with this universe and expand it'."
He says Akshay's Sooryavanshi will take it forward. The film is backed by Rohit Shetty Picturez in association with Dharma Productions and Cape of Good Films. It is produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Aruna Bhatia, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta and Rohit.
"That is what Sooryavanshi is all about. It is going to expand the universe... let's see what happens."
On the next Golmaal film, he said, "It (the franchise) will keep going on... Till the time we all grow old."
Follow @News18Movies for more.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
-
Monday 22 April , 2019
World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
Monday 22 April , 2019 World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
Monday 11 March , 2019 Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Move Over Archie, 'Arya, Tyrion and Brienne' from 'Games of Thrones' are More Popular Baby Names
- IPL 2019: MI vs CSK, Who Will Win The IPL FInal?
- Aditya Seal is Upset People Love Avengers: Endgame but Find Student of the Year 2 'Unrealistic'
- TikTok User Shares Video of Him Emerging from Police Van in Nagpur, Raises Eyebrows
- IPL 2019 | CSK’s Imran Tahir Finishes With Purple Cap
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results