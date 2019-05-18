Take the pledge to vote

Rohit Shetty Opens Up About Akshay Kumar's Veer Sooryavanshi, Says He is a Very Stylised Cop

Rohit Shetty's 'Sooryavanshi,' starring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif, will release on Eid 2020. Shetty says that the film will be very different from 'Singham' or 'Simmba.'

News18.com

Updated:May 18, 2019, 1:52 PM IST
Rohit Shetty Opens Up About Akshay Kumar's Veer Sooryavanshi, Says He is a Very Stylised Cop
Image: Rohit Shetty/Instagram
Filmmaker Rohit Shetty is expanding his cop universe with Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif-starrer Sooryavanshi, and the director of super hit action films says that his latest action drama, Sooryavanshi, will be very different from his previous cop films--Simmba (2018) and Singham (2011)- in tone, setting and character.

Speaking to Mid-Day about the upcoming film, Shetty said, "Akshay's Sooryavanshi is entirely different from Singham or Simmba. He doesn't wear a uniform and is very stylised. [In sharp contrast], Simmba was a brat. Sooryavanshi's department too is showcased differently. Also, while Singham fought corruption, Sooryavanshi deals with terrorism. So, the individual traits of these characters will give us enough (to play with as a whole unit).”

Recently, it was announced that Sooryavanshi will have Nikitin Dheer as an antagonist. Before that, Abhimanyu Singh was also roped in to play a negative role in Shetty's directorial.

Sooryavanshi is the third film in Shetty's cop universe after Ajay Devgn-fronted Singham and Ranveer Singh's Simmba. The film, to be released on Eid 2020, also features Neena Gupta in a pivotal role.

Dharma Productions gave us a glimpse of Kumar as ATS Chief Veer Sooryavanshi in a behind the scenes still from the film. According to reports, Sooryavanshi will be shot in Mumbai, Goa and Bangkok.



There are also speculations that Shetty's action film will clash with Salman Khan and Alia Bhatt- starrer Inshallah on Eid, 2020. However, the release date of Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial is not confirmed yet.

