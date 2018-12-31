English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Rohit Shetty Opens Up on Directing Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh Together in Simmba
Ajay Devgn has an extended cameo in Simmba.
Image: Rohit Shetty/Instagram
Rohit Shetty says he did not find it difficult to direct two major stars—Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh—in his latest film Simmba.
Notably, Devgn has an extended cameo in the film, in which he reprises his role as police inspector Bajirao Singham from his famous Singham movies.
Talking about his experience shooting the two actors together, Shetty told Pinkvilla, "The credit goes to Ajay to break the ice as he made Ranveer very comfortable. Obviously we all respect him. Ranveer has respect for him because he's a senior and he comes with an aura.
“Ajay comes into the film as Bajirao Singham and not as Ajay Devgn and definitely not just for the sake of coming. So obviously, the aura was there as Ajay was in his uniform and Ranveer was shooting with him for the first time."
"We had some serious action, serious and performance-oriented scenes between both of them but as Ajay took over, he made the whole situation quite easy,” Shetty said.
“The day we started shooting, after half an hour, Ranveer and Ajay were behaving as if they are pals, chit-chatting and all. The whole day, I could see them sitting in one corner and just discussing things—cinema, performance, personal life and other experiences," he added.
Co-produced by Shetty and Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, Simmba stars Singh as Sangram Bhalerao, a corrupt cop who becomes a crusader of women’s safety after a girl he treats as his younger sister gets raped. The film has earned over Rs 100 crore worldwide within the first three days of its release.
Follow @News18Movies for more.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Notably, Devgn has an extended cameo in the film, in which he reprises his role as police inspector Bajirao Singham from his famous Singham movies.
Talking about his experience shooting the two actors together, Shetty told Pinkvilla, "The credit goes to Ajay to break the ice as he made Ranveer very comfortable. Obviously we all respect him. Ranveer has respect for him because he's a senior and he comes with an aura.
“Ajay comes into the film as Bajirao Singham and not as Ajay Devgn and definitely not just for the sake of coming. So obviously, the aura was there as Ajay was in his uniform and Ranveer was shooting with him for the first time."
"We had some serious action, serious and performance-oriented scenes between both of them but as Ajay took over, he made the whole situation quite easy,” Shetty said.
“The day we started shooting, after half an hour, Ranveer and Ajay were behaving as if they are pals, chit-chatting and all. The whole day, I could see them sitting in one corner and just discussing things—cinema, performance, personal life and other experiences," he added.
Co-produced by Shetty and Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, Simmba stars Singh as Sangram Bhalerao, a corrupt cop who becomes a crusader of women’s safety after a girl he treats as his younger sister gets raped. The film has earned over Rs 100 crore worldwide within the first three days of its release.
Follow @News18Movies for more.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Movie Review: The Accidental Prime Minister, Not An Engaging Watch
-
Friday 11 January , 2019
Amarjeet Singh | Super Fan's Struggles Behind Collecting Over 5000 Autographs
-
Sunday 13 January , 2019
Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
-
Wednesday 26 December , 2018
2018 : A Year Of Low Budget Movies
-
Sunday 30 December , 2018
2018: The Year Of Path-Breaking India Webseries
Movie Review: The Accidental Prime Minister, Not An Engaging Watch
Friday 11 January , 2019 Amarjeet Singh | Super Fan's Struggles Behind Collecting Over 5000 Autographs
Sunday 13 January , 2019 Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
Wednesday 26 December , 2018 2018 : A Year Of Low Budget Movies
Sunday 30 December , 2018 2018: The Year Of Path-Breaking India Webseries
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Jaipur Literature Festival 2019: Hinduism Meets Quantum Physics at the Kumbh of Literature
- Saif Ali Khan to Play Sara Ali Khan's Onscreen Father in Love Aaj Kal 2 with Kartik Aaryan?
- Mr Majnu Early Reviews: Akhil Akkineni, Nidhhi Agerwal Film Gets a Thumbs Up
- TRAI’s New Rules For Cable & DTH: Your TV Subscription Bill Set to go up, Or Channel Selection Will Suffer
- A Few Bad Apples? Scientists Discover That Tiny Number of Twitter Users Spread Most of The Fake News
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results