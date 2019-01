Rohit Shetty Opens Up on Directing Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh Together in Simmba

Rohit Shetty says he did not find it difficult to direct two major stars—Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh—in his latest film Simmba.Notably, Devgn has an extended cameo in the film, in which he reprises his role as police inspector Bajirao Singham from his famous Singham movies.Talking about his experience shooting the two actors together, Shetty told Pinkvilla , "The credit goes to Ajay to break the ice as he made Ranveer very comfortable. Obviously we all respect him. Ranveer has respect for him because he's a senior and he comes with an aura.“Ajay comes into the film as Bajirao Singham and not as Ajay Devgn and definitely not just for the sake of coming. So obviously, the aura was there as Ajay was in his uniform and Ranveer was shooting with him for the first time.""We had some serious action, serious and performance-oriented scenes between both of them but as Ajay took over, he made the whole situation quite easy,” Shetty said.“The day we started shooting, after half an hour, Ranveer and Ajay were behaving as if they are pals, chit-chatting and all. The whole day, I could see them sitting in one corner and just discussing things—cinema, performance, personal life and other experiences," he added.Co-produced by Shetty and Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, Simmba stars Singh as Sangram Bhalerao, a corrupt cop who becomes a crusader of women’s safety after a girl he treats as his younger sister gets raped. The film has earned over Rs 100 crore worldwide within the first three days of its release.*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.