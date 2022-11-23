Rohit Shetty Picturez's Team Slam Overseas Critic for Fake Cirkus Trailer Review, Warn 'Legal Action'

Rohit Shetty Picturez’s team is not letting any false information about the director’s upcoming film Cirkus do the rounds online. On Wednesday, overseas Bollywood critic Umaid Sandu took to Twitter and claimed that he watched the first trailer of the Ranveer Singh starrer. “Just saw #Cirkus Trailer !!! Typical Rohit Shetty film. Boring & Outdated," he tweeted.

The PR team managing the production house did not take long to shut down his claims. The team’s statement read, “We are the official spokesperson of Rohit Shetty Picturez. The final print of Cirkus trailer is yet to be sent to overseas markets & its impossible to watch the trailer before that. Kindly stop spreading fake news or we will have to complain to cyber crime & take legal action."

This is not the first time that Sandu was called out for his false claims. In September, Mani Ratnam’s wife Suhasini Maniratnam called him out for his review of Ponniyin Selvan I before it even released. At the time, the film critic tweeted, “First Review #PS1 ! Amazing Cinematic Saga with Terrific Production Designing & VFX ! #ChiyaanVikram & #Karthi Stole the Show all the way. #AishwaryaRaiBachchan is Back & looking Stunning ! Overall, A Decent Historical Saga with some twists & Clap worthy moments.”

Suhasini replied, “Who is this please. What is your access to a film yet to release”.

Meanwhile, Cirkus is slated to release on December 23. A source told Bollywood Hungama recently that the trailer will be launched on a grand scale. The source stated, “The trailer will be out in the period of December 1 to December 3. The team is planning a grand launch for the trailer and there will be a big build-up leading to the trailer unveil. Like all Rohit Shetty films, the trailer launch will be followed by the launch of two big songs and finally a release on December 23.”

