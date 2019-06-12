Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Rohit Shetty Prepones Sooryavanshi Release Date to Make Way for Salman Khan's Inshallah on Eid 2020

As anticipated, Salman Khan's 'Inshallah' and Akshay Kumar's 'Sooryavanshi' will not release on Eid 2020. Rohit Shetty has preponed the release of his film with Akshay to March 27, 2020.

News18.com

Updated:June 12, 2019, 11:38 AM IST
Rohit Shetty Prepones Sooryavanshi Release Date to Make Way for Salman Khan's Inshallah on Eid 2020
Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar's respective films Inshallah and Sooryavanshi will not release on Eid 2020 as speculated earlier. Salman tweeted an image with director Rohit Shetty saying that the latter has preponed his cop drama's debut date with Akshay to March 27, 2020, averting a clash with Sajay Leela Bhansali's Inshallah, which also stars Alia Bhatt in the lead opposite Salman. Salman had announced earlier last week that Inshallah will release on Eid 2020.

Agli Eid - Inshallah ❤

Expressing his gratitude towards Rohit and team, Salman wrote in his tweet, "I always thought of him as my younger brother and today he proves it... #RohitShetty Sooryavanshi releasing on 27th March, 2020.




Inshallah will mark Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Salman’s reunion after 11 years. The epic romance drama is a co-production between Salman Khan Films and Bhansali Productions Private Limited. Alia is also on board the film and expressed her happiness when the project was announced in March.

She had written in a tweet, "Bhatt announced her association with the film earlier this year on March 19. She tweeted, “Dream with your eyes wide open they say & I did. Sanjay Sir and Salman Khan are magical together & I can't wait to join them on this beautiful journey called Inshallah.”




As for Sooryavanshi, Rohit and Akshay are shooting for the film in Bangkok. It is the fourth installment in Rohit's cop universe. The first three films were Singham, Singham Returns and Simmba. The film features Katrina Kaif in the lead opposite Akshay. Some images from the sets of Sooryavanshi that were shared by the makers earlier this month gave us a glimpse into the world of this action film.



