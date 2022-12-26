Rohit Shetty Recalls Ajay Devgn Arrived For Singham Shoot At 7am After Reading Script At 2am

Rohit Shetty laid the foundation of the high-octane cop universe with the 2011 action film Singham. Fast forward three years and then the versatile filmmaker released the sequel of the film which was also widely loved by all. Following that, he dedicated his time to creating spinoffs for the franchise in the form of Simmba and Sooryavanshi. Now, Shetty is all set to bring back the Singham craze with Singham 3, the film which is expected to go on the floors after Ajay Devgn wraps up his directorial Bholaa. But since Singham chronicled a new phase in Ajay Devgn’s career, Rohit Shetty has now recalled how the actor had agreed for a 7 AM shoot after going through the script at 2 AM.

In an interview with the entertainment portal Bollywood Hungama, Rohit Shetty revealed the same and shared, “I think Singham script, the first Singham; he heard the script and we had a 7 am shift in Goa. He came from London at 10 in the night. He first did his haircut for the cop role, and did his dress trial. Around 10:30, 11 or 12 something we started the narration, and we completed the narration at 2 in the morning for a 7 am shoot. At 2:30 am, he came to know what the film is. After Golmaal, he has never heard the script.”

Interestingly, Singham was a remake of the Tamil film Hari and it also starred Kajal Aggarwal and Prakash Raj in key roles. Several scenes from the film later trickled into meme and pop culture and have also been used as a reference in films like Thank God featuring Siddharth Malhotra.

Meanwhile, Rohit Shetty’s Christmas release of the year Cirkus hasn’t quite opened to everybody’s expectations. On its first weekend, the comedy film featuring Ranveer Singh, Pooja Hegde and Jacqueline Fernandes could only mint Rs 8 crores. It is reportedly the worst opening for the filmmaker in the last 10 years.

Read all the Latest Movies News here