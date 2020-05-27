Rohit Shetty Remembers ‘Guru’ Veeru Devgan On His Death Anniversary

Bollywood filmmaker Rohit Shetty has shared a heartfelt post on action director Veeru Devgan’s first death anniversary.

Taking to Instagram, the Singham director has shared two pictures. In the first snap, he can be seen performing a stunt while other members of the crew are looking at him. In the second picture, one can see Rohit bowing down and touching Veeru’s feet at an award function.

Simmba director has also written a heartfelt caption along with the images. He said, “Back in time Veeru ji taught us raw and real action, no cables and no computer graphics. We are privileged to have him as our guru! Never executed a single stunt without giving your example to my team and had never imagined I would be blessed enough to present you the lifetime achievement award. It’s been a year since you left us. You will always be missed”.

Veeru passed away at the age of 85 in Mumbai. He was one of the most famous action directors in the film industry and is said to have directed action sequences in more than 80 films.

Meanwhile, actor Ajay Devgn has also shared an emotional post remembering his late father. Captioning the black and white video, Ajay said “Dear Dad, it’s a year since you left. However, I can feel you beside me—quiet, caring, protective; your presence is forever reassuring.”

