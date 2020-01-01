Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Rohit Shetty Reveals Downside of Working With Katrina Kaif, Priyanka Chopra Posts 2019 Rewind Video

Rohit Shetty reveals secrets from Sooryavanshi sets, Priyanka Chopra recaps 2019 with a video. Find out more in today's entertainment wrap.

News18.com

Updated:January 1, 2020, 7:02 PM IST
Rohit Shetty Reveals Downside of Working With Katrina Kaif, Priyanka Chopra Posts 2019 Rewind Video
Rohit Shetty reveals secrets from Sooryavanshi sets, Priyanka Chopra recaps 2019 with a video. Find out more in today's entertainment wrap.

Rohit Shetty has been working with Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif for the upcoming action cop film Sooryavanshi. Shetty described the film as a middle-class film where he gave little importance towards clothing in comparison to Karan Johar's style of direction. Nevertheless, the director went on to reveal that Katrina throughout the film's shooting remained apprehensive about her character's sense of clothing.

Read: Rohit Shetty Reveals Downside of Working With Katrina Kaif

On the occasion of new year, Priyanka Chopra took to Instagram to share a video looking back at her year. In the video, she shared a number of pictures from a variety of events like a MET Gala, Cannes, her trip to Ethiopia and promotions for The Sky Is Pink.

Read: Priyanka Chopra Has Had an Eventful 2019 and This Video is Proof

Kartik Aaryan expecting other guests at his Juhu home and when the doorbell rang he opened the door to find four girls waiting for him. The actor humbly obliged the girls with pictures and selfies. The fans were excited to meet the actor.

Read: Kartik Aaryan Has a Crazy Fan Experience as Four Girls Show Up at His House

From Kunal Kemmu, Sobhita Dhulipala to Ali Fazal and Neha Dhupia, stars have started their New Year on a happy note with beautiful pictures on Instagram. The most loved-up photo came from none of other than B-Town couple Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora, who began their new year by celebrating their relationship.

Read: Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora's Kiss of Love is the Mushiest New Year Picture You'll See Today

Along the lines similar to Lust Stories, Ghost Stories is experimental but not overwhelming. The directors have tied individual short films together with good production value and vision, and as twisted fate would have it, also reflects with the protagonists in the stories.

Read: Ghost Stories Movie Review: Netflix's New Year Release Will Reel You in Instantly

Live TV

