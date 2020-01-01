Rohit Shetty Reveals Downsides of Working With Katrina Kaif
Rohit Shetty has been working with Katrina Kaif for their upcoming film Sooryavanshi starring Akshay Kumar.
Rohit Shetty is a director who is known for having a positive relationship with his cast and crew members. Despite this, certain flaws in the people he works with can often get on the director's nerves.
Rohit Shetty has lately been working with Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif for the upcoming action cop film Sooryavanshi. Shetty described the film as a middle-class film where he gave little importance towards clothing in comparison to Karan Johar's style of direction.
Nevertheless, the director went on to reveal on Neha Dhupia's podcast No Filter Neha that Katrina Kaif throughout the film's shooting remained apprehensive about her character's sense of clothing.
"She is wearing a normal salwar kameez, she is playing a doctor in the film. And she is like, ‘Is this right? Do you think this grey color is nice?’ Arre, salwar kameez hai. Tu doctor hai. Please aa na, set pe (It’s just salwar kameez, you are a doctor. Just come to the sets please). Tu kapda pehen aur aa (Just wear the clothes and come), it’s like a normal, middle-class film. Come, please!"
Sooryavanshi will also see Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif come together again on the big screen after a long time. The two actors have been known for acting together in many films. Sooryavanshi will mark Kumar and Kaif's ninth film working together. Their last film together was Tees Maar Khan in 2010.
Sooryavanshi is set to release on March 27 this year.
