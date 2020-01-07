Rohit Shetty Says Akshay Kumar Forgot His Character's Name During Sooryavanshi Shoot

Filmmaker Rohit Shetty was recently on Neha Dhupia's podcast No Filter Neha, and he revealed a very interesting fact about Akshay Kumar. Shetty and Kumar have worked together in cop drama Sooryavanshi.

During the podcast, Dhupia asked Shetty to name one star in response to the question she asked. Among many other questions, Dhupia asksed him, Who is the one Bollywood star that forgets his lines. The director quickly replied, Akshay Kumar and said, “Akshay Kumar forgets his name. Ya, now when we are doing the last schedule in Hyderabad, he will be 'naam kya hai mera? Sooryavanshi’. He forgets everything.”

When asked who was the one actor who asked a lot of question and is a quiz master, he named his Sooryavanshi leading lady Katrina Kaif’s name and said, “She asks a lot of questions..Is this okay? Is this right? I tell her that she’s beautiful , but after a point, I just switch off.”

When asked who has the hardest time in picking up dance steps. Rohit Shetty took his Singham actor Ajay Devgn’s name.

Before venturing into making a cop universe franchise starting with Singham, Rohit’s comedy movies received positive response from the audience, Golmaal franchise being one of them. But the director had said in an interview that he felt Golmaal was a crap film. On this, he cleared, “(That was) Golmaal Returns. The second part. I have told my makers that we are lucky this film had a good run.”

Sooryavanshi will be his fourth installment from the cop franchise and is slated to release on March 27, 2020.

