Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Rohit Shetty Says Akshay Kumar Forgot His Character's Name During Sooryavanshi Shoot

Sooryavanshi director Rohit Shetty was in conversation with Bollywood actress Neha Dhupia on her podcast show No Filter Neha.

News18.com

Updated:January 7, 2020, 12:47 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Rohit Shetty Says Akshay Kumar Forgot His Character's Name During Sooryavanshi Shoot
Sooryavanshi director Rohit Shetty was in conversation with Bollywood actress Neha Dhupia on her podcast show No Filter Neha.

Filmmaker Rohit Shetty was recently on Neha Dhupia's podcast No Filter Neha, and he revealed a very interesting fact about Akshay Kumar. Shetty and Kumar have worked together in cop drama Sooryavanshi.

During the podcast, Dhupia asked Shetty to name one star in response to the question she asked. Among many other questions, Dhupia asksed him, Who is the one Bollywood star that forgets his lines. The director quickly replied, Akshay Kumar and said, “Akshay Kumar forgets his name. Ya, now when we are doing the last schedule in Hyderabad, he will be 'naam kya hai mera? Sooryavanshi’. He forgets everything.”

When asked who was the one actor who asked a lot of question and is a quiz master, he named his Sooryavanshi leading lady Katrina Kaif’s name and said, “She asks a lot of questions..Is this okay? Is this right? I tell her that she’s beautiful , but after a point, I just switch off.”

When asked who has the hardest time in picking up dance steps. Rohit Shetty took his Singham actor Ajay Devgn’s name.

Before venturing into making a cop universe franchise starting with Singham, Rohit’s comedy movies received positive response from the audience, Golmaal franchise being one of them. But the director had said in an interview that he felt Golmaal was a crap film. On this, he cleared, “(That was) Golmaal Returns. The second part. I have told my makers that we are lucky this film had a good run.”

Sooryavanshi will be his fourth installment from the cop franchise and is slated to release on March 27, 2020.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram