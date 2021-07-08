Rohit Shetty Says Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 Is 'The Best Season': We've Taken It to Next Level

Filmmaker Rohit Shetty is returning to his hosting duties for stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi. The upcoming season will mark Shetty’s seventh outing as the host of ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’. The show, which was shot in Cape Town, South Africa, will feature singer Rahul Vaidya, actors Shweta Tiwari, Arjun Bijlani, Abhinav Shukla, Divyanka Tripathi, Aastha Gill, Sourabh Raaj Jain, Mahek Chahal, Anushka Sen, Sana Makbul, Nikki Tamboli, Vishal Aditya Singh and Varun Sood as contestants.

At the Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 press conference, Shetty called this season “the most challenging" one as they really wanted to push the envelope. “This time, everyone had this desire to take the show to the next level and I think we have achieved that. I rarely say it but I think this time we pushed the boundaries and we have taken it to the next level. I’m really proud of this season.

“Everyone has worked hard. The contestants were given the freedom to roam around and shop for just one day but after that, we were all in our rooms and location for the rest of 45 days. Whatever pictures these contestants were sharing on social media, they were all from the set location. We were getting tested daily. The last season was shot in Bulgaria but everything got shut after that. So, we wanted to bring this season in a way that we had not done before, from the stunts that we have incorporated to the animals that we have used. This was not the most difficult show but the best one," Shetty added.

Khatron Ke Khiladi season 11 will air on Colors TV on July 17. The theme of the show this year is ‘Darr vs Dare’. If multiple reports are to be believed, Divyanka Tripathi, Arjun Bijlani, Shweta Tiwari, Varun Sood and Vishal Aditya Singh are the top five finalists of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.

