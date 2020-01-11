Rohit Shetty Shoots Promo for Khatron Ke Khiladi 10
'Khatron Ke Khiladi 10' was supposed to go on air in January but was pushed back due to the extension of Salman Khan’s 'Bigg Boss 13'. Now, it is speculated to go on air from February 22, 2020.
Rohit Shetty was spotted shooting the promo for the 10th installment of Khatron Ke Khiladi. The director, who is all set to host the show for the fifth time, has been associated with the show from Season 5.
The film maker was seen dashing his way through the Mumbai slums in a black jacket, adorned over a black tee and pair of jeans.
The action-packed show was supposed to go on air in January but was pushed back due to the extension of Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 13.
Now, it is speculated to go on air from February 22, 2020 after a delay of five weeks.
Karishma Tanna, who will feature as one of the contestants in the upcoming season of Khatron Ke Khiladi, has posted pictures from the promo shoot of the reality show on her social media handle. The actor can be seen all giddy in a school uniform.
“Take me back to school ..pleeaaseeeee,” she wrote.
RJ Malishka, Dharmesh Yelande, Balraj Sayal, Rani Chatterjee, Karan Patel, Adaa Khan, Shivin Narang, Tejasswi Prakash, and Amruta Khanvilkar will be seen as contestants beside her. The new season was shot in Bulgaria.
Rohit Shetty recently completed the shooting of his next Sooryavanshi that stars Akshay Kumar.
He had also taken to Instagram to write an emotional post.
As Akshay Kumar gave his Last shot today for Our Cop Universe ‘Sooryavanshi’, It takes me back to 9 years ago in 2010 when Golmaal 3 became a massive hit. That day I had mentioned to Ajay Devgn that I was looking forward to making an action film on cops and eventually we made Singham. I never imagined that Singham’s journey would ultimately weave in such magnificent characters like the notorious Ranveer Singh as Simmba and now the Dynamic Akshay Kumar as Sooryavanshi, becoming the country’s First cinematic Cop Universe. And today 9 years later when I wrap my last shot with Akshay playing Sooryavanshi it magically coincides with the day we announce our next venture - Golmaal FIVE. AB ISSE LOGIC KAHO YA MAGIC, I don’t know...All I can say is that DESTINY HAS A PLAN FOR EVERYONE SO, ZYAADA SOCHO MAT BAS KAAM KARTE JAAO! ❤️ @akshaykumar @ajaydevgn @ranveersingh @katrinakaif @karanjohar @rohitshettypicturez @reliance.entertainment @dharmamovies #capeofgoodfilms #sooryavanshi #golmaalfive
Interestingly, Shetty started his career in Bollywood as a stuntman. In an interview, Shetty had revealed that during his stint as a stuntman, he had worked as a stunt double for Akshay Kumar.
