Rohit Shetty Sports Bandage On Hand After Indian Police Force Accident, Assures 'Nothing to Worry'

By: Entertainment Bureau

Edited By: Aditi Giri

News18.com

Last Updated: January 07, 2023, 20:57 IST

Hyderabad, India

Rohit Shetty injures himself at the sets of Indian Police Force

Rohit Shetty shares a health update from the sets of Indian Police Force. He had injured his fingers while directing an action scene.

Director Rohit Shetty had a minor accident on the sets of his upcoming series Indian Police Force but assured fans that it is nothing to be worried about. The filmmaker took to Instagram and shared a picture with Sidharth Malhotra and the crew of the series to give an update about his health. In the picture, Rohit had a bandage wrapped around his right hand.

“Another car topple… but this time with stitches on 2 fingers…. Nothing to worry about, I am absolutely fine… thank you so much for your love and concern…❤️🙏🏻 Shooting Indian Police force for Amazon Originals in Hyderabad @primevideoin #indianpoliceforce”.

Earlier in the day, it was revealed that Rohit was shooting an action sequence in Ramoji Film City when he injured his fingers. He was rushed to a hospital immediately. His spokesperson confirmed that the accident took place but he was back on sets soon after.

“Rohit Shetty has got some minor injury on his fingers while executing an action sequence for his upcoming web series Indian Police Force last night. The injury was immediately treated. And, he resumed his shooting shortly after the incident," the statement read.

Indian Police Force stars Sidharth Malhotra, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, and Vivek Oberoi in the lead roles. The web series which is all set to release on Amazon Prime Video will also mark Rohit’s directorial debut in the OTT space. He is keen on expanding his cop universe beyond Singham, Simmba, and Sooryavanshi’s world. Siddharth and Shilpa will also be making their OTT debut with the project and have kept their fans on their toes with many BTS pictures and shooting videos.

After the series, Rohit is slated to begin work on Singham Again. The third film in the franchise, Singham Again will introduce Deepika Padukone to Rohit’s cop universe.

first published:January 07, 2023, 20:24 IST
last updated:January 07, 2023, 20:57 IST
